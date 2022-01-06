Calumet Region-made Explorer sales fell 2.8% last year

“Ford finished the year strong, as the only U.S. automaker hitting the half million sales mark in the fourth quarter, making Ford America’s best-selling automaker," said Andrew Frick, vice president, Ford Sales U.S. and Canada. "On the strong success of Mustang Mach-E, Ford jumped into second place in U.S. electric vehicle sales behind just Tesla. Last year was a foundational year for Ford in the electrified vehicle segment and this year we continue to expand, adding the F-150 Lightning and E-Transit to our electric vehicle lineup. Looking to the new year, Ford had just over 70,000 new vehicle orders in December, which will provide continued momentum into 2022.”

In December, Ford sold 20,715 units of the Explorer, which is made at the Chicago Assembly Plant on the far South Side near the state line, down from 26,081 units during the same month in 2020. After the semiconductor shortages and repeated plant shutdowns, Explorer sales were down 20.6% year-over-year in December and 2.8% during 2021 as a whole.