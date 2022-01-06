Calumet Region-made Explorer sales fell 2.8% last year

The locally made Ford Explorer SUV saw a 2.8% decrease in sales in 2021, largely as a result of widespread chip shortages that shut down the Chicago Assembly Plant for weeks at a time and left many new car lots half-empty for much of the year.
Explorer sales fell more than 20% in December.
Overall, Ford and Lincoln sales dropped 17.1% to 173,740 units last month, down from 209,520 units in December 2020.
In 2021, Ford and Lincoln sales declined 6.8% to 1.9 million units, down from 2 million units the previous year.
In December, the Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker saw a 19.9% decrease in retail sales, a 17.7% fall in retail truck sales, a 14.1% decline in retail SUV sales and a 137.8% jump in electrified retail sales, which started from a small base. Ford's overall truck sales fell by 15.5% and overall SUV sales by 11.1% in December.
Ford has been phasing out lower-margin cars, selling just 4,664 last month, down 66.8% from 14,040 in December 2020. It has shifted its strategy to focus on pricier and higher-margin pickup trucks and SUVs that fatten its profit margin. Amid an industry-wide shift to electrification, it is now projecting it will become the second largest electric vehicle manufacturer in the United States while gunning for the eventual top spot.
“Ford finished the year strong, as the only U.S. automaker hitting the half million sales mark in the fourth quarter, making Ford America’s best-selling automaker," said Andrew Frick, vice president, Ford Sales U.S. and Canada. "On the strong success of Mustang Mach-E, Ford jumped into second place in U.S. electric vehicle sales behind just Tesla. Last year was a foundational year for Ford in the electrified vehicle segment and this year we continue to expand, adding the F-150 Lightning and E-Transit to our electric vehicle lineup. Looking to the new year, Ford had just over 70,000 new vehicle orders in December, which will provide continued momentum into 2022.”
In December, Ford sold 20,715 units of the Explorer, which is made at the Chicago Assembly Plant on the far South Side near the state line, down from 26,081 units during the same month in 2020. After the semiconductor shortages and repeated plant shutdowns, Explorer sales were down 20.6% year-over-year in December and 2.8% during 2021 as a whole.
In 2019, Ford started making the Lincoln Aviator at the Chicago Assembly Plant after phasing out the Lincoln MKS and Ford Taurus. Sales of the Lincoln SUV fell 48% to 1,640 units last month, down from 3,154 during the same time the previous year. Aviator sales declined 9.3% to 20,924 units sold in 2021, down from 23,080 units the previous year.
Ford employs more than 5,810 workers at the Chicago Assembly Plant and another 1,290 at the Chicago Stamping Plant on U.S. 30 in Chicago Heights. They were often out of work last year after the plant was repeatedly idled due to the lack of semiconductors that are used in rearview cameras, lane-assist and other modern features drivers have come to expect in new vehicles.