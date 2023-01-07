Calumet Region-made Explorer sales fell 5.5% last year

Sales of the locally made Ford Explorer SUV fell by 5.5% last year and 7.8% in December.

Explorer sales slumped mightily during the pandemic due largely to semiconductor shortages that hampered production and left auto dealership lots half-full. Sales have since been on the mend as the supply chains have been patched up.

Ford sold 1.86 million vehicles in 2022, down 2.2% from 1.9 million in 2021.

Last month, Ford and Lincoln sales rose by 3.2% to 179,279, up from 173,740 in December 2021.

In December, the Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker saw a 2.3% decline in retail sales overall, with a 6.4% increase in retail truck sales, an 8.7% drop in retail SUV sales and a 178.4% increase in electrified retail sales. Ford's overall truck sales rose by 10.9%, overall SUV sales dropped by 4.7% and overall electrified vehicle sales soared by 222.6% last month.

Ford has been phasing out lower-margin cars, selling just 3,871 last month, down 16.3% from 4,625 in December 2021. It has shifted its strategy to focus on pricier and higher-margin pickup trucks and SUVs that fatten its profit margin and is now projecting it will become the second-largest electric vehicle manufacturer in the United States.

"Much was accomplished in 2022, with Ford increasing its share of the industry by 0.7 percentage points. Delivering on our strategy, share expansion came from broad-based growth from our SUV lineup and our all-new EVs growing at twice the rate of the overall EV segment," said Ford Vice President Andrew Frick. "F-Series was America’s best-selling truck for the 46th consecutive year, outselling our second-place competitor by over 140,000 trucks, and the Bronco family of vehicles increased 51.3 percent. With a strong retail order bank, Ford is well positioned heading into 2023.”

In December, Ford sold 19,103 units of the Explorer, which is made at the Chicago Assembly Plant on the far South Side near the state line, down from 20,715 units during the same month in 2021. After the semiconductor shortages, the related plant shutdowns and running of only two shifts, Explorer sales fell to 207,673 in 2022, down from 219,871 in 2021.

In 2019, Ford also started making the Lincoln Aviator at the Chicago Assembly Plant after phasing out the Lincoln MKS and Ford Taurus. Sales of the Aviator fell 0.8% to 1,653 units last month, up from 1,640 units during the same time the previous year.

Aviator sales have fallen 5% to 21,977 units sold in 2022, up from 20,924 units the previous year.