Calumet Region-made Explorer sales jump 18.7% after months of chip shortage-induced declines

The locally made Ford Explorer SUV posted an 18.7% increase in sales in May as compared to a year ago after months and months of decline brought about by the chip shortage.

Explorer sales have generally been trending downward year-over-year during the coronavirus pandemic, largely as a result of the semiconductor shortages that roiled the global automotive industry, shutting down the Chicago Assembly Plant for weeks at a time, reducing shifts and leaving dealership lots half empty.

Overall, Ford and Lincoln sales fell 4.5% to 146,868 last month, down from 153,582 in May 2021.

In May, the Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker saw a 5.7% decrease in retail sales; a 1.4% decline in retail truck sales; a 4.4% decrease in retail SUV sales; and a 221.5% increase in electrified retail sales. Ford's overall truck sales fell by 3.7% and overall SUV sales by 1.9% last month.

Ford has been phasing out lower-margin cars, selling just 3,241 last month, down 45.3% from 5,926 in May 2021. It has shifted its strategy to focus on pricier and higher-margin pickup trucks and SUVs that fatten its profit margin and is now projecting it will become the second-largest electric vehicle manufacturer in the United States.

“While the global semiconductor chip shortage remains an issue for the industry, our inventory continues to turn at record rates with nearly 505 of our retail sales coming from previously placed orders," said Andrew Frick, a Ford vice president. "Our newest models, including Bronco, Bronco Sport and Maverick, continue to enhance our sales volume. Our electric vehicle sales, with the addition of F-150 Lightning this month, increased 222% — growing at almost four times the rate of the industry.”

In May, Ford sold 19,594 units of the Explorer, which is made at the Chicago Assembly Plant on the far South Side near the state line, down from 16,512 units during the same month in 2021. After the semiconductor shortages, the related plant shutdowns and running of only two shifts, Explorer sales are down 23.6% as compared to the first five months of 2021, with 83,131 units sold as compared to 108,796 during the same period the previous year.

In 2019, Ford also started making the Lincoln Aviator at the Chicago Assembly Plant after phasing out the Lincoln MKS and Ford Taurus. Sales of the SUV fell 8.1% to 2,083 units last month, down from 1,927 during the same time the previous year. Aviator sales have declined 12.9% to 9,452 units sold through the end of May, down from 10,857 units through the first five months of 2021.

Ford employs more than 5,810 workers at the Chicago Assembly Plant and another 1,290 at the Chicago Stamping Plant on U.S. 30 in Chicago Heights. They have often been out of work during the pandemic because the plant has been repeatedly idled due to the lack of semiconductors that are used in rear view cameras, lane-assist and other modern features.

