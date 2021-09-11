Calumet Region-made Explorer sales plummet 56.9% amid chip shortage

In August, Ford sold 8,490 units of the Explorer, which is made at the Chicago Assembly Plant on the far South Side near the state line, down from 19,717 units during the same month in 2020. Despite the semiconductor shortages and repeated plant shutdowns, Explorer sales are still up 0.8% to 140,082 units so far this year, up from 138,994 units sold during the first event months of 2020.

In 2019, Ford also started making the Lincoln Aviator at the Chicago Assembly Plant after phasing out the Lincoln MKS and Ford Taurus. Sales of the SUV fell 66.1% to 766 units last month, down from 1,994 during the same time the previous year. Aviator sales are still however up 0.4% to 13,748 units sold through the end of July, up from 13,692 units through the first half of last year.

Ford employs more than 5,810 workers at the Chicago Assembly Plant and another 1,290 at the Chicago Stamping Plant on U.S. 30 in Chicago Heights. They have often been out of work frequently this year as the plant has been repeatedly idled due to the lack of semiconductors that are used in rearview cameras, lane-assist and other modern features.

