Calumet Region-made Explorer sales plunge 26.4% amid chip shortage

The locally made Ford Explorer SUV saw a 26.4% decrease in sales in July as compared to a year ago, as a result of the chip shortages that shut down the Chicago Assembly Plant for most of the month.
Overall Ford and Lincoln sales fell 31.8% to 120,053 units last month, down from 175,908 in July 2020.
In July, the Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker saw a 30.8% decrease in retail sales, a 27% fall in truck sales, an 27.3% decline in SUV sales and a 74.5% drop in car sales. Ford-brand SUVs were down 25.6% while the automaker's overall SUV sales fell by 27.3%.
Ford has been phasing out lower-margin cars, selling just 4,365 last month, down from 17,138 in July 2020. It has shifted its strategy to focus on pricier and higher-margin pickup trucks and SUVs that fatten its profit margin.
“In addition to the sales we delivered in July, our retail order bank increased over 70,000 units, excluding our Bronco and Maverick retail orders, which is 10 times higher than we were a year ago. Our newest products, including F-150 PowerBoost, Mustang Mach-E, Bronco and Bronco Sport, are conquesting at a rate that is almost 14 points higher than Ford overall," said Andrew Frick, vice president, Ford Sales U.S. and Canada. "With our strong portfolio of new products, robust transaction pricing and a big order bank, we are perfectly positioned for significant growth as the semiconductor chip situation improves.”
In July, Ford sold 13,351 units of the Explorer, which is made at the Chicago Assembly Plant on the far South Side near the state line, down from 18,128 units during the same month in 2020. Despite the semiconductor shortages and repeated plant shutdowns, Explorer sales are up 10.3% to 131,592 units so far this year, up from 119,277 units sold during the first event months of 2020.
In 2019, Ford also started making the Lincoln Aviator at the Chicago Assembly Plant after phasing out the Lincoln MKS and Ford Taurus. Sales of the SUV fell 44.1% to 1,126 units last month, down from 2,016 during the same time the previous year. Aviator sales are still however up 11% to 12,982 units sold through the end of July, up from 11,698 units through the first half of last year.
Ford employs more than 5,810 workers at the Chicago Assembly Plant and another 1,290 at the Chicago Stamping Plant on U.S. 30 in Chicago Heights. They will be out of work while the plants are down for most of July, due to the lack of semiconductors that are used in rearview cameras, lane-assist and other modern features.