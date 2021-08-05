Calumet Region-made Explorer sales plunge 26.4% amid chip shortage

In July, Ford sold 13,351 units of the Explorer, which is made at the Chicago Assembly Plant on the far South Side near the state line, down from 18,128 units during the same month in 2020. Despite the semiconductor shortages and repeated plant shutdowns, Explorer sales are up 10.3% to 131,592 units so far this year, up from 119,277 units sold during the first event months of 2020.

In 2019, Ford also started making the Lincoln Aviator at the Chicago Assembly Plant after phasing out the Lincoln MKS and Ford Taurus. Sales of the SUV fell 44.1% to 1,126 units last month, down from 2,016 during the same time the previous year. Aviator sales are still however up 11% to 12,982 units sold through the end of July, up from 11,698 units through the first half of last year.

Ford employs more than 5,810 workers at the Chicago Assembly Plant and another 1,290 at the Chicago Stamping Plant on U.S. 30 in Chicago Heights. They will be out of work while the plants are down for most of July, due to the lack of semiconductors that are used in rearview cameras, lane-assist and other modern features.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.