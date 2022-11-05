Calumet Region-made Explorer sales plunge by 23.3%

Sales of the locally made Ford Explorer SUV fell by 22.3% in October, the second straight month of decline after a three-month surge.

Explorer sales had been picking back up after slumping heavily during the coronavirus pandemic, largely as a result of the semiconductor shortages that roiled the global automotive industry and shut down the Chicago Assembly Plant for weeks at a time, reducing shifts and leaving dealership lots half empty.

Overall, Ford and Lincoln sales fell by 10% to 158,327 last month, down from 175,918 in October 2021.

In October, the Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker saw an 18.6% decline in retail sales, a 21% fall in retail truck sales, an 18.2% drop in retail SUV sales and a 79.1% increase in electrified retail sales. Ford's overall truck sales fell by 7.7%, overall SUV sales dropped by 14.1% and overall electrified vehicle sales soared by 119.8% last month.

Ford has been phasing out lower-margin cars, selling just 3,856 last month, up 22.7% from 3,142 in October 2021. It has shifted its strategy to focus on pricier and higher-margin pickup trucks and SUVs that fatten its profit margin and is now projecting it will become the second-largest electric vehicle manufacturer in the United States.

The automaker is reporting that demand for 2023 model year vehicles is up 134% over this time last year.

"The all-new Super Duty saw a record 52,000 orders in just five days," said Ford Vice President Andrew Frick. "The F-Series continued as America’s No. 1 truck, expanding its lead over our second-place competitor to more than 100,000 trucks this year. We doubled our electric vehicle sales. F-150 Lightning had its best monthly sales performance since launch.”

In October, Ford sold 15,887 units of the Explorer, which is made at the Chicago Assembly Plant on the far South Side near the state line, down from 20,714 units during the same month in 2021. After the semiconductor shortages, the related plant shutdowns and running of only two shifts, Explorer sales are down 4.8% as compared to the first 10 months of 2021, with 172,130 units sold as compared to 180,888 during the same period the previous year.

In 2019, Ford also started making the Lincoln Aviator at the Chicago Assembly Plant after phasing out the Lincoln MKS and Ford Taurus. Sales of the Aviator fell 21% to 1,976 units last month, down from 2,134 during the same time the previous year.

Aviator sales have fallen 7.4% to 18,672 units sold through the end of October, down from 17,608 units through the first nine months of 2021.