Calumet Region-made Explorer sales skyrocket by 124.7%

The locally made Ford Explorer SUV posted a 124.7% surge in sales in August as compared to a year ago, the third straight month it saw a strong increase.

Explorer sales have been picking back up after slumping heavily during the coronavirus pandemic, largely as a result of the semiconductor shortages that roiled the global automotive industry, shutting down the Chicago Assembly Plant for weeks at a time, reducing shifts and leaving dealership lots half empty.

Overall, Ford and Lincoln sales grew by 27.3% to 158,088 last month, up from 124,176 in August 2021.

In August, the Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker saw a 29.7% surge in retail sales; a 10.9% jump in retail truck sales; a 50.9% leap in retail SUV sales; and a 259% increase in electrified retail sales. Ford's overall truck sales grew by 13.2%, overall SUV sales by 47.7% and overall electrified vehicle sales by 307.3% last month.

Ford has been phasing out lower-margin cars, selling just 3,540 last month, up 49.4% from 2,369 in August 2021. It has shifted its strategy to focus on pricier and higher-margin pickup trucks and SUVs that fatten its profit margin and is now projecting it will become the second-largest electric vehicle manufacturer in the United States.

It again became America's best-selling brand in August. It also ranked No. 2 in the United States in electric vehicle sales.

“F-Series was America’s best-selling truck, best-selling hybrid truck and bestselling electric truck with F-150 Lightning in August," said Ford Vice President Andrew Frick.

"Ford’s overall electric vehicle portfolio expanded four-fold in August, while conquesting from competitors at a rate over 60%," Frick said. "The all-new electric F-150 Lightning had its best month since launch, while sales of our gas engine lineup grew 25%, electric vehicles 307% and hybrids achieved a new August sales record with 7,302 vehicles sold.”

In August, Ford sold 19,076 units of the Explorer, which is made at the Chicago Assembly Plant on the far South Side near the state line, up from 8,490 units during the same month in 2021. After the semiconductor shortages, the related plant shutdowns and running of only two shifts, Explorer sales are down 0.3% as compared to the first eight months of 2021, with 139,666 units sold as compared to 140,082 during the same period the previous year.

In 2019, Ford also started making the Lincoln Aviator at the Chicago Assembly Plant after phasing out the Lincoln MKS and Ford Taurus. Sales of the SUV rose 126% to 1,731 units last month, up from 766 during the same time the previous year.

Aviator sales have risen 6% to 14,608 units sold through the end of August, up from 13,748 units through the first eight months of 2021.

Ford employs more than 5,810 workers at the Chicago Assembly Plant and another 1,290 at the Chicago Stamping Plant on U.S. 30 in Chicago Heights. They were often out of work during the pandemic because the plant was repeatedly idled due to the lack of semiconductors that are used in rear view cameras, lane-assist and other modern features.