Sales of the locally made Ford Explorer SUV soared by 100.4% in December and are up by 34.7% this year.

Explorer sales slumped mightily during the pandemic due largely to semiconductor shortages that hampered production and left auto dealership lots half-full. Sales have since been on the mend as the supply chains have been patched up.

Last month, Ford and Lincoln sales rose by 21.9% to 157,606, up from 129,273 in February 2022.

Ford and Lincoln sales rose to 303,962 in the first two months of the year, up 11.4% from 272,804 during the same period in 2022.

In February, the Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker saw a 68.1% jump in electric vehicle sales, a 32.9% increase in hybrid sales and a 20.5% boost in vehicles with internal combustion engines.

Ford has been phasing out lower-margin cars, shifting its strategy to focus on pricier and higher-margin pickup trucks and SUVs that fatten its profit margin. It has been investing heavily in electric vehicles and is now projecting it will become the second-largest electric vehicle manufacturer in the United States after Tesla.

In February, Ford sold 19,174 units of the Explorer, which is made at the Chicago Assembly Plant on the far South Side near the state line, up from 9,566 units during the same month in 2022. After the semiconductor shortages, the related plant shutdowns and running of only two shifts, Explorer sales fell to 207,673 in 2022, down from 219,871 in 2021.

So far this year, Ford has sold 34,791 Explorers, the all-time best-selling mid-sized SUV. That's up 34.7% from 25,821 units during the first two months of 2022.

In 2019, Ford also started making the Lincoln Aviator at the Chicago Assembly Plant after phasing out the Lincoln MKS and Ford Taurus. Sales of the Aviator fell 0.8% to 1,821 units last month, down from 1,835 units during the same time the previous year.

Aviator sales have fallen 5% to 2,995 units sold in 2022, down from 3,151 units the previous year.

Last year, Ford sold a total of 1.86 million vehicles, down 2.2% from 1.9 million the previous year.