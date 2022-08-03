Calumet Region-made Explorer sales surge by 32.4% in July

The locally made Ford Explorer SUV posted a 32.4% surge in sales in July as compared to a year ago, the second straight month it saw a strong increase.

Explorer sales have been picking back up after slumping heavily during the coronavirus pandemic, largely as a result of the semiconductor shortages that roiled the global automotive industry, shutting down the Chicago Assembly Plant for weeks at a time, reducing shifts and leaving dealership lots half empty.

Overall, Ford and Lincoln sales grew by 36.6% to 163,942 last month, up from 120,053 in July 2021.

In July, the Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker saw a 52.3% surge in retail sales; a 33% jump in retail truck sales; a 81.6% leap in retail SUV sales; and a 147.3% increase in electrified retail sales. Ford's overall truck sales grew by 20.3%, overall SUV sales by 69.9% and overall electrified vehicle sales by 168.7% last month.

Ford has been phasing out lower-margin cars, selling just 3,373 last month, down 22.7% from 4,365 in July 2021. It has shifted its strategy to focus on pricier and higher-margin pickup trucks and SUVs that fatten its profit margin and is now projecting it will become the second-largest electric vehicle manufacturer in the United States.

“Our overall sales rose 37% in July and electric vehicle sales grew at three times the rate of the EV segment," said Andrew Frick, a Ford vice president. "F-Series hit the 60,000-truck mark for the first time this year, with our all-new electric F-150 Lightning having its best sales month yet. Ford SUVs were up 70 percent, while E-Transit leads the electric van space with 95 percent of the electric van segment.”

In July, Ford sold 17,673 units of the Explorer, which is made at the Chicago Assembly Plant on the far South Side near the state line, up from 13,351 units during the same month in 2021. After the semiconductor shortages, the related plant shutdowns and running of only two shifts, Explorer sales are down 8.4% as compared to the first five months of 2021, with 120,590 units sold as compared to 131,592 during the same period the previous year.

In 2019, Ford also started making the Lincoln Aviator at the Chicago Assembly Plant after phasing out the Lincoln MKS and Ford Taurus. Sales of the SUV rose 71.1% to 1,927 units last month, up from 1,126 during the same time the previous year.

Aviator sales have declined 0.8% to 12,877 units sold through the end of July, down from 12,982 units through the first five months of 2021.

Ford employs more than 5,810 workers at the Chicago Assembly Plant and another 1,290 at the Chicago Stamping Plant on U.S. 30 in Chicago Heights. They were often out of work during the pandemic because the plant was repeatedly idled due to the lack of semiconductors that are used in rear view cameras, lane-assist and other modern features.