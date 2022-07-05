Calumet Region-made Explorer sales surge in June

The locally made Ford Explorer SUV posted a 109.5% increase in sales in June as compared to a year ago after months and months of decline brought about by a global chip shortage.

Explorer sales have generally been trending downward year-over-year during the coronavirus pandemic, largely as a result of the semiconductor shortages that roiled the global automotive industry, shutting down the Chicago Assembly Plant for weeks at a time, reducing shifts and leaving dealership lots half empty.

Overall, Ford and Lincoln sales grew by 31.5% to 152,262 last month, up from 115,789 in May 2021.

In June, the Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker saw a 30.2% surge in retail sales; a 24.6% jump in retail truck sales; a 39.1% leap in retail SUV sales; and a 54.6% increase in electrified retail sales. Ford's overall truck sales grew by 26.4%, overall SUV sales by 36.1% and overall electrified vehicle sales by 76.6% last month.

Ford has been phasing out lower-margin cars, selling just 4,651 last month, up 62.2% from 2,868 in June 2021. It has shifted its strategy to focus on pricier and higher-margin pickup trucks and SUVs that fatten its profit margin and is now projecting it will become the second-largest electric vehicle manufacturer in the United States.

“Amid industry-wide supply constraints, Ford outperformed the industry, driven by strong F-Series, Explorer and new Expedition and Navigator SUV sales," said Andrew Frick, a Ford vice president. "F-150 Lightning was America’s best-selling electric truck in June in its first full month of sales, while our overall electric vehicle sales were up 77 percent over last year.”

In June, Ford sold 19,786 units of the Explorer, which is made at the Chicago Assembly Plant on the far South Side near the state line, up from 9,445 units during the same month in 2021. After the semiconductor shortages, the related plant shutdowns and running of only two shifts, Explorer sales are down 13% as compared to the first five months of 2021, with 102,917 units sold as compared to 118,241 during the same period the previous year.

In 2019, Ford also started making the Lincoln Aviator at the Chicago Assembly Plant after phasing out the Lincoln MKS and Ford Taurus. Sales of the SUV rose 49.9% to 1,498 units last month, up from 999 during the same time the previous year.

Aviator sales have declined 7.6% to 10,950 units sold through the end of June, down from 11,856 units through the first five months of 2021.

Ford employs more than 5,810 workers at the Chicago Assembly Plant and another 1,290 at the Chicago Stamping Plant on U.S. 30 in Chicago Heights. They have often been out of work during the pandemic because the plant has been repeatedly idled due to the lack of semiconductors that are used in rear view cameras, lane-assist and other modern features.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.