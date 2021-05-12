Calumet Region-made Explorer sales up 102% in April

The locally made Ford Explorer sport utility vehicle saw a 102.8% increase in sales in April as compared to a year ago, despite the semiconductor woes that have hampered production.

Overall Ford and Lincoln sales rose 64.8% to 197,813 units last month, up from 120,044 at the same time the year prior.

In April, the Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker saw a 57.1% increase in retail sales, a 33% jump in truck sales, a 127.2% leap in SUV sales and a 31.3% drop in car sales. Ford-brand SUVs were up 116.2% while overall SUL sales were up 119.8%.

Ford has been phasing out lower-margin cars, selling just 10,376 cars total last month. But its combined sales of pricier and higher-margin trucks and SUVs were up 70.1% for the best April sales since 2006.

“Ford’s retail sales not only increased 57 percent over year ago, but also exceeded April 2019 by 24 percent," said Andrew Frick, Ford's vice president of sales for the U.S. and Canada.

He said customers have reacted positively to Ford's move to electrified vehicles along with trucks and SUVs.