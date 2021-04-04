Calumet Region-made Explorer sales up 15.9% in the first quarter

The locally made Ford Explorer saw a 15.9% increase in sales during the first quarter of 2021 as Ford got off to a good start for the year, despite running into semiconductor woes that have hampered production.
Overall Ford and Lincoln sales rose 1% to 521,334 million units in the first three months of the year, up from 516,330 at the same time the year prior.
In the first quarter, the Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker saw a 23.1% increase in retail sales, a 27.6% jump in truck sales, a 34.4% leap in SUV sales and a 38.6% drop in car sales. Ford-brand SUVs were up 37% for their best start since 2001.
Ford has been phasing out lower-margin cars, resulting in a loss of 13,688 units. But its combined sales of pricier and higher-margin trucks and SUVs were up 87,883 units, or 30.8%, over a year ago, making Ford's best first-quarter performance since 2007.
“Ford’s retail sales exceeded 2020 and 2019 sales levels. Our customers are really embracing our new electrified vehicle lineup," said Andrew Frick, Ford's vice president of sales for the U.S. and Canada. "The all-new fully electric Mustang Mach-E and the F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid lifted Ford’s overall electrified vehicle sales to a record start in the first quarter with sales up 74 percent over a year ago. Our all-new Bronco Sport posted record monthly sales in March and helped power Ford Brand SUVs to their best start in 20 years.”
In the first quarter, Ford sold 65,244 units of the Explorer that's made at the Chicago Assembly Plant on the far South Side near the state line, up from 56,310 units during the same period in 2020.
In 2019, Ford also started making the Lincoln Aviator at the Chicago Assembly Plant after phasing out the Lincoln MKS and Ford Taurus. Sales of the SUV rose 7.4% to 6,086 units in first quarter, up from 5,666 during the first of the previous year. Overall, Lincoln SUVs had their best retail start in 20 years.
Ford employs more than 5,810 workers at the Chicago Assembly Plant on the banks of the Calumet River in Hegewisch and another 1,290 at the Chicago Stamping Plant on U.S. 30 in Chicago Heights.
