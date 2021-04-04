Calumet Region-made Explorer sales up 15.9% in the first quarter

The locally made Ford Explorer saw a 15.9% increase in sales during the first quarter of 2021 as Ford got off to a good start for the year, despite running into semiconductor woes that have hampered production.

Overall Ford and Lincoln sales rose 1% to 521,334 million units in the first three months of the year, up from 516,330 at the same time the year prior.

In the first quarter, the Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker saw a 23.1% increase in retail sales, a 27.6% jump in truck sales, a 34.4% leap in SUV sales and a 38.6% drop in car sales. Ford-brand SUVs were up 37% for their best start since 2001.

Ford has been phasing out lower-margin cars, resulting in a loss of 13,688 units. But its combined sales of pricier and higher-margin trucks and SUVs were up 87,883 units, or 30.8%, over a year ago, making Ford's best first-quarter performance since 2007.