Campagna Academy merges with Gibault Children's Services

Campagna Academy, the youth service agency in Schererville long known as Hoosier Boys' Town, has merged with Gibault Children's Services in Terre Haute.

The agencies will partner to provide services to at-risk youth. Gibault CEO Michele Madley will become the CEO of Campagna Academy, located at 7403 S. Cline Ave.

"The Board of Directors of Campagna Academy and Gibault have studied and considered its mission, continuity and opportunities to provide a seamless transition of leadership. We plan to continue to provide services to improve the lives of at-risk youth throughout the state of Indiana, now and far into the future,” said Al Gandolfi, the Campagna Academy board president.

Founded 75 years ago by Italian immigrant Rev. Michael Campagna “for the rehabilitation of emotionally disturbed boys," Campagna Academy offers a number of services for children such as foster care, intellectual and development disability assistance, residential programs, a psychiatric residential treatment facility, emergency shelter care and a substance abuse program.

"The partnership between Campagna Academy and Gibault will allow each organization to expand our joint mission and create a greater impact by helping more disadvantaged youth. I am convinced that Campagna will continue to be an increasingly strong force in the human services and mental health treatment community. I am looking at the future and what this merger will bring to our state, especially for at-risk youth in Northwest Indiana," said Elena Dwyre, Campagna Academy’s CEO.

Dwyre will step down as CEO after 11 years at the helm.

"It has been a great privilege to work with an exceptionally dedicated and skilled team of board members who lead the most committed staff I have seen in all my years in the human services industry," she said. "I am proud of what we have achieved as a team on behalf of the most vulnerable children and families in Indiana."

“Campagna Academy’s Board of Directors greatly appreciates the dedication and commitment that Elena has provided to Campagna Academy these past eleven years. Her commitment to the children we serve has been second to none and we will truly miss her leadership,” Gandolfi said.

Campagna Academy was originally a home for orphans. It initially served just boys but was eventually expanded to help all children who needed families. It was renamed the Campagna Academy in 2001 to reflect its broader mission. It at one point ran a charter school on its grounds but does so no longer.

The nonprofit offers a variety of services, including being a residential treatment center, foster care agency and a haven for victims of abuse of sex trafficking. It works to provide a full continuum of care, including psychiatric services and a GED program while working to keep families together through crises.

The 47-acre wooded campus has many facilities, including a track, basketball courts, a soccer field and a softball diamond. It employs around 250 people and typically has a wait-list for services.

Campagna will be run by Gibault, which was founded as a home for wayward boys by the Indiana Knights of Columbus in 1921. It now serves at-risk youths, including those with emotional disturbances, aggressive behaviors, substance abuse problems, learning disabilities and other clinical issues.

It helps troubled youth in both residential and community-based environments.

"I have had the privilege of working with Elena Dwyer on the Indiana Association of Resources and Child Advocacy board of directors and the National Association for Children’s Behavioral Health board of directors," Madley said. "The Gibault team recognizes the need for Campagna Academy’s strong history to continue for years to come. We are honored to be provided the opportunity to complete this merger and provide services to at-risk children in Northwest Indiana. The seventy-five years of service provided by Campagna is quite an accomplishment, and our goal is to continue the programs at Campagna Academy for many years to come."