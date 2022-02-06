Car rehab, Chicago improvements in NICTD capital plan

The top two lines on the Northern Indiana Transportation District’s capital plan for the next several years are what catch the eye — for 2022 alone, almost $357 million for the West Lake Corridor and Double Track projects — but the plan for this year and the five years beyond also includes major projects like rail car rehabilitation and expanded access to platforms in downtown Chicago.

The ongoing rail car rehabilitation program is continuing this year with a $1.4 million investment, then ramps up to $7 million to $8 million per year through 2027, according to the capital plan approved by NICTD’s Board of Trustees at its Monday meeting.

“We’re going to be spending a whole lot of money over the next 10 years rehabilitating our rolling stock,” NICTD President Michael Noland said. “That’s a continuous process.”

The money is split between “mid-life” rehabilitation for cars bought in 2000 and “end-life” rehabilitation for 1982 and 1992 series cars. Three-quarters of the funding is from federal State of Good Repair grants.

Among the 41 older cars being overhauled, 32 will be shifted to the new West Lake Corridor upon its completion, Noland said.

“By the time those cars are done, they’ll have over 50 years of useful life on them,” Noland said. “From a rider’s point of view, they’ll look nearly brand new,” with new seats, windows, floors and bathrooms.

The project will cycle through the railroad’s rolling stock by age, “and then the cycle begins again,” Noland said.

The rehabilitation work is one of two items in the capital plan addressing the South Shore’s stock of rail cars. The other is the lease of 26 double-decker cars from the neighboring Metra system in Illinois.

The 15-year lease would pay Metra about $3.5 million per year for the cars, which were built between 2004 and 2006 but have been deemed surplus by Metra, which is rehabilitating the cars before delivering them to the South Shore. About $2.6 million per year in the capital plan’s State of Good Repair funding has been allocated to the lease.

The additional cars will help NICTD add 26 trains to its service with the completion of the Double Track and West Lake projects. The added service has prompted the railroad to engage in a project on the Metra line to make trains’ entrance to Chicago terminal platforms more efficient.

“Metra is a quadruple-track railroad until they get to the terminal in downtown Chicago, and from there they go from four tracks to three tracks,” Noland said. “We are taking one of the storage tracks there and making it a fourth mainline track.”

Noland said the project will go out to bid “in the next couple months.”

Other projects in the plan include work on existing and new substations that help power the line, allocated $3.4 million to $4.7 million per year during the plan’s six years, bridge rehabilitation at between $1 million and $1.8 million the next three years, and a variety of other projects at NICTD facilities and along the rail line.

The plan also includes maintenance funding ranging from $8.7 million to $9.6 million that comes from money allocated to states and regions by federal formula. NICTD officials hope to see its share of that money increase in coming years as a result of the federal infrastructure bill passed last year, which will add money to formula and competitive funding sources across the transportation budget.

Noland told the Board of Trustees they will see an updated plan “in the very near future” that will reflect an increase in funding.

