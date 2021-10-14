CarMax hiring 3,700 workers by year's end

CarMax is looking to hire 3,700 workers nationwide by year's end, including at its Merrillville facility.
The Richmond, Virginia-based company, which is the nation's largest buyer and seller of used cars, employs more than 27,000 people nationwide. The company, which also has Indiana dealerships in Indianapolis and Fort Wayne, is looking to hire workers for its customer experience centers, digital innovation centers, corporate offices, and more than 220 stores across the country.
Some of the positions allow for remote working.
“The foundation of our company’s success is our exceptional associates, and we’re looking for candidates who will help us deliver the most customer-centric experience in the industry,” said Diane Cafritz, chief human resources officer and senior vice president at CarMax. "CarMax has a people-first culture, and we are steadfast in investing in our associates and providing training opportunities to support their growth and help them build great careers.”
CarMax is particularly looking for auto technicians who make $19 to $53 an hour depending on location and experience. It's offering $7,500 sign-on bonuses at some locations.
In a tight labor market that's affected employers nationwide, it's also looking to hire customer service consultants who make $18 to $20 per hour plus a monthly bonus. They also can get a signing bonus of up to $2,000 depending on location and $1,500 more for bilingual hires.
CarMax also needs store salespeople, business office associates and specialists in digital technology and data science.
CarMax sold more than 750,000 used vehicles last year, including through home delivery and contactless curbside pickup. It's the largest online retailer of used cars with a $14 billion portfolio and $6 billion in vehicle purchases financed last year.
For more information, visit careers.carmax.com.