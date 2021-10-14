CarMax hiring 3,700 workers by year's end

CarMax is looking to hire 3,700 workers nationwide by year's end, including at its Merrillville facility.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company, which is the nation's largest buyer and seller of used cars, employs more than 27,000 people nationwide. The company, which also has Indiana dealerships in Indianapolis and Fort Wayne, is looking to hire workers for its customer experience centers, digital innovation centers, corporate offices, and more than 220 stores across the country.

Some of the positions allow for remote working.

“The foundation of our company’s success is our exceptional associates, and we’re looking for candidates who will help us deliver the most customer-centric experience in the industry,” said Diane Cafritz, chief human resources officer and senior vice president at CarMax. "CarMax has a people-first culture, and we are steadfast in investing in our associates and providing training opportunities to support their growth and help them build great careers.”

CarMax is particularly looking for auto technicians who make $19 to $53 an hour depending on location and experience. It's offering $7,500 sign-on bonuses at some locations.