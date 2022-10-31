Carpenters Union Training Center to host open house

Construction workers are needed in the Hoosier State.

The Indiana/Kentucky/Ohio Regional Council of Carpenters is looking to interest more people in construction careers at an open house scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Carpenter’s Union Training Center at 1565 E. 70th Ct. in Merrillville.

State and local officials, business owners, labor representatives and more than 800 high school students are expected to attend. It’s open to the general public, including seasoned construction workers and people seeking a career change.

Attendees can learn about job opportunities in the field, which the Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates will grow by 4% through 2031.

Contractors and vendors will display their products and showcase job openings. Training center instructors and apprentices will lead tours of the facility and offer hands-on activities.

It will be an interactive experience showing off the latest in building techniques.

“At this year’s Open Houses, we are focusing on our organizing efforts throughout the state of Indiana. With the amount of work forecasted in the very near future, we are gearing up in the apprenticeship to meet the demands,” Indiana and Kentucky’s Joint Apprenticeship Director of Education Adam Fedak said.

An affiliate of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters, the union represents more than 35,000 union tradespeople in 40 union locals in Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and parts of West Virginia and Tennessee.