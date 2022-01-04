Casino makes donation to Gary social services agency

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana donated $25,000 to Sojourner Truth House last week to support the Gary agency's programs to help homeless and at-risk women and their children.

Matt Schuffert, president of Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, presented the donation to Angela Curtis, executive director of the Sojourner Truth House.

“Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana is committed to supporting the services that the Sojourner Truth House provides the women and children of our community, including the feeding of more than 3,000 families monthly through its operation of the largest food pantry in Lake County,” Schuffert said.

In addition to assisting women to find a permanent place to live, the Sojourner Truth House helps clients become Transitional Outreach Program Participants and maintains support for them through therapeutic programs such as basic skills, employment training, addiction and other issues.

“We believe that a holistic approach provides help and hope for the mind, body and spirit for those that we serve,” Curtis said.

