Revenue at Northwest Indiana's casinos took a tumble in April, with a gaming win of $78.1 million down nearly 8% as compared to a year ago.
At Horseshoe Casino in Hammond, players' luck at table games had something to do with it, Senior Vice President and General Manager Dan Nita said. The amount gambled at the casino's tables rose slightly in April, he noted, but the amount the casino won went down.
"People were leaving the casino with more money in their pockets than when the came," Nita said.
All of the casinos saw significant drops in slot machine play, and each saw an overall decline. East Chicago's Ameristar was off most, by 14% to $18.4 million, though its net, taxable gaming revenue was closer to 2018's after various revenue adjustments. The state's largest casino, Horseshoe in Hammond, saw an 8% year-over-year decline to $36.1 million.
The decline was smaller at Michigan City's Blue Chip and Gary's Majestic Star. The former saw a decline of 3% to $12.6 million; the latter was off 2% to $13.9 million.
For the year-to-date, Northwest Indiana casinos have a gaming win of $307.6 million, down 4.7% as compared to the first three months of 2018.
Statewide, casinos and race tracks recorded a win of $195.3 million in April, down 2 % from a year ago. They paid the state $58.1 million in wagering taxes for the month. Only French Lick and the two racinos, Hoosier Park and Indiana Grand, recorded gains.
For the first three months of the year, state revenue is off 3.2%, to $731.3 million.
Chicago area casinos on the Illinois side of the state line saw revenue grow about 1.6%.