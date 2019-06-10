The Venue makeover

Horseshoe Casino in Hammond is engaged in a summer-long project to replace seats in its The Venue entertainment facility. Demolition work began June 3, and is expected to be completed in early September, when The Venue welcomes Reba McEntire for a concert, marketing Vice President Shannon McKellar said. The "seven-figure" project will provide a slight increase in seating at the 11-year-old facility.