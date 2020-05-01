Casino workers stage online rally for workplace safety

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Indiana gaming workers had an online rally Friday to call for more health and safety measures before the casinos reopen.

Casino employees statewide asked for affordable health insurance and enhanced cleaning at casinos, including those along the Lake Michigan shore in Northwest Indiana.

“Thousands of Indiana’s casino workers without affordable health care shouldn’t have to choose between paying bills and getting medical treatment in the midst of a global pandemic,” said Stuart Mora, Indiana Chapter President for UNITE HERE Local 23. “They dedicate their lives to welcoming and caring for Hoosiers year after year. Indiana’s gaming employers must step up and care for their workers.”

The UNITE HERE union represents workers at Ameristar East Chicago; Blue Chip Casino, Michigan City; and Majestic Star Casino in Gary. It noted Ameristar East Chicago operator Penn National Gaming pulled in $5.3 billion in revenue last year and Ameristar, Blue Chip, Caesars Southern Indiana, Indiana Grand and Majestic Star casinos generated $66.4 million in Indiana gaming tax revenue during the first three month of the year.

It called upon them to use some of that revenue to make workplaces safer.