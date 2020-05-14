Casino workers to rally in cars in Indy for safe working conditions

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A car caravan of casino workers from across Indiana will converge on the state capitol Friday to demand safe working conditions when the casinos start to reopen in June.

Cleaners, cooks, servers, and bartenders from Ameristar Casino East Chicago, Blue Chip Casino in Michigan City, Majestic Star Casino in Gary, Caesars Southern Indiana in Elizabeth, and Indiana Grand Casino in Shelbyville plan to rally in their cars around Monument Circle in Indianapolis at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time to lobby the state for enhanced health and safety measures.

“The way my co-workers and my company have been helping each other out during this crisis – I’ve never been prouder to work here,” said Tina Mack, a bartender at Majestic Star Casino. “I’m proud to have good union health insurance that keeps me and my coworkers safe and healthy. I want to be proud of how the casinos re-open, too. I want to be able to tell my customers that Majestic Star is safe for them to come back.”

Under Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb's reopening plan, casinos can begin to reopen on June 14th after submitting plans for Indiana Gaming Commission approval.