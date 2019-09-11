Northwest Indiana's casinos posted a positive August in terms of gaming revenue, growing just over 1%, to $78.6 million, as compared to a year ago.
Horseshoe in Hammond led the month's increase in casinos "win." The state's largest casino took in $33.3 million at its table games and slot machines, its largest win since March and a 3.2% increase over August 2018.
Michigan City's Blue Chip also posted an increase in August, of 1.8% to $13.5 million.
You have free articles remaining.
Ameristar in East Chicago and the combined Majestic Star casinos in Gary each posted small declines year-over-year. Ameristar recorded $19.5 million in win, down 1.1%, while the two Majestic boats recorded $12.2 million of 1.5%.
The state's 13 gambling establishments posted a collective win of $190.2 million, marking a small gain of 0.2% over a year ago.