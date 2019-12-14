This holiday season, Santa may stop at your house with gifts filled with CBD, but do you really trust him?
First, the minimum age to purchase CBD-products is 18, reminds Your CBD Store owner Gary McIntire, though parents often by the products for their children's use. His Schererville store is part of a new chain of Your CBD Store locations that have sprung up across the country.
McIntire's store is located at 2171 U.S. 41. It has a variety of products to make up a CBD holiday gift basket including CBD-based gummies, topical pain cremes, bath balms and even honey sticks.
The CBD products are made of cannabidiol, which is a compound found in industrial hemp plants. Companies that manufacture CBD remove its THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, the chemical responsible for most of marijuana's psychological effects. Businesses then add plant-based terpenes to increase the potency of the CBD.
“OK, now what are terpenes?” you ask. Terpenes are compounds in cannabis that give it distinctive aromas and flavors.
If all of this sounds like a new foreign language, you’re absolutely right and therein lies the problem. Are all products safe for the average consumer? Not all the products are considered safe, and anyone putting together gift baskets should be aware of drug interactions.
“Some of the products like gummi bears shouldn’t be taken with things like warfarin or coumadin,” McIntire said. “It’s important to let your doctor know what you’re adding to your regimen.”
Amanda Lukasiewicz, who works at Vyto’s Pharmacy in Highland, also sells a plethora of CBD products for the holidays and she recommends asking your pharmacist about drug interactions.
“You should be careful of products like CBD shampoos and lip balms,” Lukasiewicz said. “If you have a CBD question, go to your pharmacy instead of places like smoke shops and gas stations.”
Vyto’s Pharmacy made up a packet of information about CBD which tells the difference between full spectrum, broad spectrum and isolates. Full spectrum products contain a hint of THC at 0.3 percent; broad spectrum products are THC free; and isolate CBD does not have any of the compounds present. A higher dose of isolate will be lower than a lower dose of full-spectrum.
According to Ash Rahmany, a sports nutrition consultant with Vyto’s, even though CBD is natural, it’s still considered a drug, like caffeine.
“People were using CBD early on until 1937,” Rahmany said. “After that it was outlawed.”
For the holidays, he recommends products like beauty balms and beauty serums. All of these products are made with hemp-derived CBD and include less than 0.3% THC.
What’s on Santa’s List of presents for Rahmany this year?
“I would love the soft gels,” he said. “They have 15 milligrams of CBD.”