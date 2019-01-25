A batch of artisan confection makers are making the Region a sweeter place with treats like …

CBD Retailers in Northwest Indiana

Here’s a look at places where you can find CBD that are mentioned in this article:

Willy Works Fireworks

What: A variety of CBD products

Where: 1508 N Main St B, Crown Point

Phone: (219) 765-9786

Website: willyworks.com

Green Balance Hemp and Wellness

What: CBD powder and various other CBD products

Where: Online and at Island Nutrition in Valparaiso

Phone: (219) 779-7678

Website: https://greenbalancehw.com

Fluid Coffeebar

What: A CBD-infused latte known as The Wes

Where: 159 W. Lincolnway, Valparaiso

Phone: (219) 510-1000

Website: fluidcoffeelove.com

Island Nutrition

What: CBD-infused smoothies and juices; CBD products for retail sales

Where: 1675 W. Morthland Drive in Valparaiso

Phone: (219) 242-8773

Website: https://www.facebook.com/IslandNutrition219/

Revolution Valparaiso

What: Tinctures, vape liquids, gummies, water additives and other CBD products

Where: 307 E Lincolnway Ste B Valparaiso

Phone: 219-464-2814

Website: www.facebook.com/revolutionvalparaiso/

Vapin in Valpo

What: A wide array of CBD products

Where: 302 E. Lincolnway, Valparaiso, IN 46383

Phone: 219-465-3244

Website: www.vapinnvalpo.com

Vapin in Valpo II

What: A wide array of CBD products

Where: 827 E. Lincolnway, Valparaiso

Phone: 219-286-317

Website: www.vapinnvalpo.com

Vapin in Portage

What: A wide array of CBD products

Where: 5912 U.S. Hwy 6

Phone: 219-763-3244

Website: www.vapinnvalpo.com

Vapin in Hobart

What: A wide array of CBD products

Where: 4931 E. 81st Avenue, Merrillville

Phone: 219-940-9814

Website: www.vapinnvalpo.com