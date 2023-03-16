Cedar Lake was recently featured in a national business-to-business magazine.

The fast-growing community in south Lake County was highlighted in Business View Magazine. The publication reaches 840,000 executive subscribers across North America.

Business View Magazine's Editor in Chief, Karen Surca, interviewed Cedar Lake Town Manager Chris Salatas for the article, which describes Cedar Lake as "a peaceful oasis a short commute to the big city."

It's part of an ongoing series Business View is running on economic growth and best city practices.

The Business View article covers the town's 800-acre glacial lake and its history as a popular resort destination that was a weekend getaway for many Chicagoans in the 1920s.

The article notes how Cedar Lake is 45 minutes from the city and only a half hour to 40 minutes away from Lake Michigan and the Indiana Dunes National Park.

The Business View story highlights how the town of 14,000 is one of the 10 fastest-growing in the state.

"According to Cedar Lake Town Manager Chris Salatas, it is a great place for residents to build a life because they enjoy low taxes and high quality of life while retaining access to Chicago in well under an hour, high quality of life, a great business and restaurant community, and plenty of outdoor recreational opportunities," the article stated.

"As the town’s permanent population grows, steps are being taken to help bring more seasonal visitors back to the Town to support new and improved infrastructure," Business View said in the story.

Business View shines a spotlight on planned improvements like more walkable trails around the lake and a $6 million project to dredge up to 500,000 cubic yards of materials for the bottom of Cedar Lake.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources also plans to then restore the lake to its natural condition with a fish kill and restock.

The town management showcases a number of economic development projects, including the 30-acre Lakeview Business Park, the Rail Side Business Park and a large multi-use lakefront commercial and residential development that would bring condos or townhouses with lakefront views.

The town of Cedar Lake has been attracting retail and banks, and looks to bring in more service-oriented businesses.

"According to Salatas, Cedar Lake offers a flexible zoning process that allows for changes to meet the needs of the community," the article stated.

"That process offers few restraints except for smoke-stacked heavy manufacturers," Business View said in the story. "That means retailers, service-based businesses and even some light industrial may have their choice of locations for future developments assuming town approval."

For more information, visit www.businessviewmagazine.com.