Cedarhurst assisted living facility to open soon in Dyer
 Joseph S. Pete

Cedarhurst Senior Living plans to soon open a retirement community on Calumet Avenue by Central Park in Dyer.

Cedarhurst, which operates nearly 60 retirement communities across the Midwest, South and Great Plains is opening its newest residential facility on a five-acre site at 1763 Calumet Ave. this spring. The $10 million Cedarhurst of Dyer will feature both assisted living and memory care.

The new retirement community, across the street from Symphony of Dyer, will feature 60 assisted living units and 20 memory care units.

A variety of floor plans will be available, including balconies, patios and handicapped-accessible apartments and suites. Units come with climate control, cable TV, WiFi and telephone hookups, personal mailboxes and 24-hour call systems. All utilities are covered except for personal telephones.

Common amenities include a private movie theater, a recreation area, a beauty shop, a barber shop and a private spa with a whirlpool bath. The dining room offers restaurant-style dining, private dining space that can be reserved for special events with family, and three meals prepared by chefs daily.

Professional caregivers will be at the facility around-the-clock, and licensed nurses monitor residents' health. Cedarhurst offers physical therapy, speech therapy and occupational therapy on-site.

Cedarhurst of Dyer will offer exercise sessions, music therapy, pet therapy, weekly apartment cleaning, personal laundry service and weekly religious services. The residential facility hosts parties and other social events and shuttles residents to events and activities.

The developer, Avenue Group, plans to eventually develop retail and offices on the adjoining 15 acres just south of Central Park, which has trails, a dog park and other amenities.

For more information, visit cedarhurstliving.com.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

