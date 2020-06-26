Centennial Village in Munster adding upscale condos, a medical office, and more shops and restaurants

MUNSTER — Developers broke ground Friday on a new four-story upscale condominium building at Centennial Village, the first of four residential buildings planned for the site on Calumet Avenue just south of 45th Avenue.
The multi-million dollar condo building will include first-floor retail that will bring more shops and restaurants to the development north of Centennial Park. The development is now home to Kitaro Surf & Turf & Sushi, Harvest Room, El Salto, The Simple Greek and SpringHill Suites by Marriott.
A newly built retail building will bring more new businesses, including a medical office, salon, another restaurant and a FedEx or UPS, but leases have not been finalized, said Kris Hoge, of Re/Max Realty Associates. The long-term goal is to build out a walkable community where people are steps away from restaurants, shops and the 200-acre park with a lake, golf course and hill from the top of which one can see the Chicago skyline on a clear day.
Plans call for three more residential buildings with more first floor retail and a grocery store.
"A new upscale lifestyle development in Northwest Indiana has been anxiously awaited by many," Hoge said. "This premier, walkable lifestyle center located in Munster is a coveted place to live, shop and dine. "
The latest building will feature a brick-and-stone facade, underground parking and an elevator. It will include as many as 10 ground-floor storefronts and 36 condos, ranging from 952-square-foot, one-bedroom units to two- to three-bedroom units of between 1,727 square feet and 1,779 square feet with 2.5 bathrooms. The condos will have granite countertops, solid wood kitchen cabinets, tiled showers and upgrade options. Hoge said the units would be priced affordably and benefit from a 10-year property tax abatement.
"This ceremony represents a critical milestone in the development of Centennial Village, a mixed-used development that includes 235,000 square feet of commercial space, 172 residential units and a hotel adjacent to a premier 200-acre park," said Herman Hoge of RE/MAX Realty Associates. "As we begin the development of residential units in Centennial Village, this will create a living component in this upscale lifestyle center."
The maintenance-free condo building is meant to appeal to a wide array of people, including young professionals, families interested in Munster schools and seniors, Hoge said.
Todd Kleven, chief operating officer of Diamond Peak Group, said there's strong demand for housing, especially for people looking to relocate to Northwest Indiana from Illinois.
"There's nothing better than working with a development-friendly, pro-development community," he said. "They take all your phone calls. To have a community like that makes it that much easier to put in the risk and time."
For more information, call Hoge at 219-650-2049.
