Centennial Village in Munster adding upscale condos, a medical office, and more shops and restaurants

MUNSTER — Developers broke ground Friday on a new four-story upscale condominium building at Centennial Village, the first of four residential buildings planned for the site on Calumet Avenue just south of 45th Avenue.

The multi-million dollar condo building will include first-floor retail that will bring more shops and restaurants to the development north of Centennial Park. The development is now home to Kitaro Surf & Turf & Sushi, Harvest Room, El Salto, The Simple Greek and SpringHill Suites by Marriott.

A newly built retail building will bring more new businesses, including a medical office, salon, another restaurant and a FedEx or UPS, but leases have not been finalized, said Kris Hoge, of Re/Max Realty Associates. The long-term goal is to build out a walkable community where people are steps away from restaurants, shops and the 200-acre park with a lake, golf course and hill from the top of which one can see the Chicago skyline on a clear day.

Plans call for three more residential buildings with more first floor retail and a grocery store.

"A new upscale lifestyle development in Northwest Indiana has been anxiously awaited by many," Hoge said. "This premier, walkable lifestyle center located in Munster is a coveted place to live, shop and dine. "