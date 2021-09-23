Center for Hospice Care moves to new location

Center for Hospice Care has moved to a new location in LaPorte to be more easily accessible to the public.
The community-based not-for-profit moved its office to 309 W. Johnson Road. A public ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the LaPorte Economic Advancement Partnership will take place between 4 and 6 p.m. Sept. 30.
“By locating strategically on Johnson Road, not only is our staff able to reach all parts of LaPorte and Porter counties with ease, but we can also now provide easy access to individuals needing bereavement care," President and CEO Mark Murray. “Center for Hospice Care is unique in that we offer grief support to all residents, regardless of whether or not their family used our hospice services.”
The community-based nonprofit offers hospice, home health, grief counseling and community education services across northern Indiana. It has cared for more than 42,000 patients and their families in its nine-country service since 1980.
The Center for Hospice Care does not charge for its grief support program and does not turn anyone away for grief or hospice care. Last year, the nonprofit with a stated mission of "improving the quality of living in the community" provided $2.3 million in unreimbursed medical care.
As a hospice, it provides end-of-life care to patients, giving them palliative care to ensure the best possible quality of life so they can appreciate their remaining time with their loved ones. The Center for Hospice Care also provides bereavement services to the community.
The ribbon-cutting event is open to the public and will feature hors d’oeuvres catered by Portofino Grill. Anyone interested in attending can RSVP at www.laportepartnership.com.
For more information, visit www.cfhcare.org or call 219-360-0931.
