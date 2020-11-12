Center of Workforce Innovations President and CEO Linda Woloshansky retiring

The Center of Workforce Innovations President and CEO Linda Woloshansky is retiring after 20 years at the helm of the Valparaiso-based organization.
Woloshansky has been the organization's only president since it started working to align workforce skills with employers' needs in Northwest Indiana back in 2000. She's credited with helping to grow the nonprofit organization and preparing workers for next-generation jobs in the global economy.
“The organization has grown significantly in the last 20 years, providing support to the Northwest Indiana Workforce Board, operating WorkOne Centers, and 15 adult community learning centers," Board Chairman Glen Todd said. "Linda added a consulting division, co-founded and spearheaded READY NWI, a talent alignment coalition of K-12 systems, and her support extended to Career and Technical Education centers, post-secondary schools, and employers in the seven counties of Northwest Indiana.
"Her knowledge and experience on workforce issues has been recognized not only locally, but she has been sought out by others throughout the country."
Previously, she served as founder and CEO of Kankakee Workforce Development and oversaw The Discovery Alliance.
“Mrs. Woloshansky believes in partnerships and collaborative efforts, working with others to create opportunities to improve college and career readiness of students, and supporting the work of economic development and our employer community,” said Jim Jorgensen, an attorney with Hoeppner, Wagner and Evans who has served on the Center for Workforce Innovations board. “She has always advocated that developing talent is not only a workforce development issue but is also a community and economic development responsibility. She has been an extraordinary leader and difference maker.”
She has served on numerous local boards and been recognized for her work by NIPSCO, Ivy Tech, the state of Indiana, the Society of Innovators, the Department of Labor and many other organizations. She had made more than 100 presentations to workforce boards, economic development professionals and other groups across the country.
“Her spirit, positivity and endless enthusiasm has inspired me in my role as Northwest Indiana Workforce Board chair," said Barbara Sacha, of ArcelorMittal. "I will personally miss her mentorship, and I know that CWI, together with the NWIWB, will miss her leadership."
Woloshansky will step down in the first quarter of next year and is working with the transition team to find a successor.
How much do Northwest Indiana CEOs make?
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.