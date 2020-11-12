Center of Workforce Innovations President and CEO Linda Woloshansky retiring

The Center of Workforce Innovations President and CEO Linda Woloshansky is retiring after 20 years at the helm of the Valparaiso-based organization.

Woloshansky has been the organization's only president since it started working to align workforce skills with employers' needs in Northwest Indiana back in 2000. She's credited with helping to grow the nonprofit organization and preparing workers for next-generation jobs in the global economy.

“The organization has grown significantly in the last 20 years, providing support to the Northwest Indiana Workforce Board, operating WorkOne Centers, and 15 adult community learning centers," Board Chairman Glen Todd said. "Linda added a consulting division, co-founded and spearheaded READY NWI, a talent alignment coalition of K-12 systems, and her support extended to Career and Technical Education centers, post-secondary schools, and employers in the seven counties of Northwest Indiana.

"Her knowledge and experience on workforce issues has been recognized not only locally, but she has been sought out by others throughout the country."

Previously, she served as founder and CEO of Kankakee Workforce Development and oversaw The Discovery Alliance.