Centier announces fifth generation of family leadership, naming new president

Centier Bank, the largest privately owned bank in Indiana, has been family-run since it was founded in downtown Whiting by Civil War veteran Henry Schrage as the Bank of Whiting in 1895.

Now the Merrillville-based bank, which survived the Great Depression, recessions and World Wars while growing to be the largest in Northwest Indiana by market share, is ushering in the fifth generation of family leadership.

The bank on Tuesday announced Chris Campbell has been named president.

Michael E. Schrage will remain CEO and chairman of the board. He was named bank president in 1977, succeeding his father Walter E. Schrage Jr., before eventually also taking the helm as CEO.

“I look forward to representing the fifth-generation leadership of Centier Bank,” Campbell said. “I have had the honor of being immersed in every area of Centier Bank for the last 17 years thanks to Mike and many others, and I am dedicated to continuing the legacy for the future of Centier Bank.”

Campbell is married to Schrage’s eldest daughter, Laura. He joined Centier in 2006 after a lengthy career in the financial industry, including on Wall Street.

Campbell started working at NASDAQ in 1998 and eventually became vice president of equity trading at Legg Mason. At Centier, he's learned every aspect of the business, including retail banking, security, accounts, credit and risk management.

Schrage said the goal was to ensure Centier remained family-owned and operated for generations to come.

“Chris could not be more ready or prepared for this new chapter and looks forward to supervising some of the bank’s senior partners and business lines to ensure Centier Bank continues to be a leading financial institution in the state of Indiana,” Schrage said.

Campbell earned a bachelor's degree from Wittenburg University and an MBA from Valparaiso University. He became Centier's vice president of business banking in 2009, overseeing the Lake and Porter county markets.

He became a Centier Bank Market President in 2016, managing the Porter County and Michiana markets. He was named executive lending officer and senior partner who oversaw business banking, consumer loans, and the mortgage division.

Campbell was named to the bank’s board of directors in 2018.

He serves on several nonprofit boards, including Regional Development Authority, Boys & Girls Club, Porter Starke, and the Wildermuth Foundation.

“Mike’s guidance and professional mentoring has been invaluable over the years, and I am very grateful for it,” Campbell said. “We understand the responsibility we share and look forward to providing financial guidance to support our communities for an even better tomorrow.”