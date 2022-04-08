Centier Bank adds to mortgage team

Centier Bank has added to its mortgage team, promoting more bankers to serve as mortgage lending officers.

The Merrillville-based bank recently hired Jaimie Griffith to work at its Lowell branch at 1914 E. Commercial Ave. and Monica Jenczalik to work at its Schererville East branch at 5191 W. Lincoln Hwy.

Griffith started as an assistant branch manager at the Lowell branch in 2018. She had 15 years of retail banking experience and 10 years of consumer lending experience.

“Buying a home is one of the biggest financial transactions people face in their lives,” Griffith said. “Helping home buyers by keeping them informed and at ease as I guide them through the mortgage process is truly a rewarding experience. It’s always a celebration to get clients into their new homes as soon as possible.”

She's a graduate of the Xinnix Mortgage Academy and a member of the Lowell Chamber of Commerce and Lowell Rotary Club.

“I get to be a part of that by nurturing clients through remarkable service and giving back to the communities through volunteer work,” she said. “I love being a part of the Centier family and the sense of comradery I feel at work is truly amazing.”

Jenczalik has worked at Centier for 10 years.

“Working with clients who are embarking on such an exciting experience like buying a home is extremely rewarding,” Jenczalik said. “It’s my pleasure to be able to walk them through the process so they understand the ins and outs and know what is coming next.”

The Purdue University alumna started as a universal banker and now works on the commercial lending team, where she now serves as a junior mortgage lending officer.

“It’s been wonderful to watch Monica grow in her career and take on new challenges,” Residential Mortgage Production Manager Navi Singh said. “I’m glad to have her on the team, and eager for new clients to get the full Centier experience while working with her.”

