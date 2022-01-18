Centier Bank and Summit Technology Group give to local charities

Merrillville-based Centier Bank and Summit Technology Group, a company that helps local and regional banks modernize their operations, recently donated $15,000 to charities in Northwest Indiana.

The companies teamed up to give to True North, Hilltop Neighborhood House of Valparaiso and Family House of Porter County.

Centier Senior Vice President Anthony Contrucci of Centier Bank said the hope was to help provide services to families and children in Lake and Porter counties.

“Perhaps no time of year highlights the strength of communities more than the holidays,” Contrucci said. “As a community-first financial institution, we’re inspired by the generosity of our neighbors and always eager to lend a hand. We’re grateful for the professional and charitable partnership with Lenders Cooperative that made this program possible.”

Hilltop Neighborhood House Director of Development Michelle Michaels said the donation would help its food pantry clients during a time of need. Demand surged during the coronavirus pandemic with lines down the street at some Northwest Indiana food banks early on during COVID-19.