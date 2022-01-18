 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Centier Bank and Summit Technology Group give to local charties
0 Comments
urgent

Centier Bank and Summit Technology Group give to local charties

  • 0
Centier Bank and Summit Technology Group give to local charties

The Centier Bank headquarters in Merrillville is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

Merrillville-based Centier Bank and Summit Technology Group, a company that helps local and regional banks modernize their operations, recently donated $15,000 to charities in Northwest Indiana.

The companies teamed up to give to True North, Hilltop Neighborhood House of Valparaiso and Family House of Porter County.

Centier Senior Vice President Anthony Contrucci of Centier Bank said the hope was to help provide services to families and children in Lake and Porter counties.

“Perhaps no time of year highlights the strength of communities more than the holidays,” Contrucci said. “As a community-first financial institution, we’re inspired by the generosity of our neighbors and always eager to lend a hand. We’re grateful for the professional and charitable partnership with Lenders Cooperative that made this program possible.”

Hilltop Neighborhood House Director of Development Michelle Michaels said the donation would help its food pantry clients during a time of need. Demand surged during the coronavirus pandemic with lines down the street at some Northwest Indiana food banks early on during COVID-19.

“We will be able to purchase food for those who are food insecure,” Michaels said. “Donations like this allow us to continue to sustain our Valparaiso community by feeding approximately 1,800 individuals per month. Our community members who rely on Hilltop Neighborhood House year-round benefit greatly from the nourishment we are able to provide them, and this is a fantastic way to kick off 2022.”

Benjamin Wallace, the CEO of Summit Technology Group's Lenders Cooperative, said the aim was to do something to benefit the community.

“We’re thrilled to partner with another values-driven business to help propel the missions of these wonderful nonprofit organizations forward,” Wallace said. “The impact that True North, Hilltop Neighborhood House, and Family House have on the community is significant, and we are honored to give to them.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. consumer prices rise by most in nearly 40 years

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts