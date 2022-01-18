Centier Bank and Summit Technology Group give to local charties

Merrillville-based Centier Bank and Summit Technology Group, a company that helps local and regional banks modernize their operations, recently donated $15,000 to charities in Northwest Indiana.
The companies teamed up to give to True North, Hilltop Neighborhood House of Valparaiso and Family House of Porter County.
Centier Senior Vice President Anthony Contrucci of Centier Bank said the hope was to help provide services to families and children in Lake and Porter counties.
“Perhaps no time of year highlights the strength of communities more than the holidays,” Contrucci said. “As a community-first financial institution, we’re inspired by the generosity of our neighbors and always eager to lend a hand. We’re grateful for the professional and charitable partnership with Lenders Cooperative that made this program possible.”
Hilltop Neighborhood House Director of Development Michelle Michaels said the donation would help its food pantry clients during a time of need. Demand surged during the coronavirus pandemic with lines down the street at some Northwest Indiana food banks early on during COVID-19.
“We will be able to purchase food for those who are food insecure,” Michaels said. “Donations like this allow us to continue to sustain our Valparaiso community by feeding approximately 1,800 individuals per month. Our community members who rely on Hilltop Neighborhood House year-round benefit greatly from the nourishment we are able to provide them, and this is a fantastic way to kick off 2022.”
Benjamin Wallace, the CEO of Summit Technology Group's Lenders Cooperative, said the aim was to do something to benefit the community.
“We’re thrilled to partner with another values-driven business to help propel the missions of these wonderful nonprofit organizations forward,” Wallace said. “The impact that True North, Hilltop Neighborhood House, and Family House have on the community is significant, and we are honored to give to them.”
