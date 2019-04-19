Centier Bank Break Through speakers to talk small business growth

Find out how to grow your small business at the next installment of Centier Bank's Break Through business seminar series.
Centier and The Times of Northwest Indiana will host a free public presentation entitled "Beyond the Basics: Local Resources Available to Improve Your Small Business" at 8 a.m. May 15 at the Centier Corporate Center, 600 E. 84th Ave., Merrillville.
The seminar will take place from 8 to 9 a.m., with registration starting at 7:30 a.m. and a question-and-answer session running for about a half hour after the program.
Lorri Feldt of the Northwest Indiana Small Business Development Center and Diana Hunter of the Indiana Procurement Technical Assistance Center will discuss local programs that can help small businesses grow.
"We're going to focus on specific things small business owners can do to grow their small businesses and get to that next level," Feldt said. "Diana Hunter will discuss how to procure government contracts, whether state, local or federal."
Feldt will talk about Northwest Indiana Small Business Development Center services. The Crown Point-based agency helps many new businesses start up, and offers classes on QuickBooks accounting software, tips on how to certify businesses for government sales, and guidance on how to get financing.
"We have some great marketing tools and an understanding of how to get better sources of financing," she said. "The target audience is businesses that are established but have the traction to grow to the next level. If you're well-established and looking to grow, it might be a good way to get to the next opportunity."
Upcoming seminars in the series include "Transformational Leadership: How to Identify, Engage, and Transition Organizational Leadership" and "How to Create, Develop, and Deploy a Brand."
"Centier has brought in a strong array of different kinds of speakers," Feldt said. "It was an honor to be asked to be part of something that's so high-quality and gets such a nice turnout."
For more information, visit www.centier.com/break-through.