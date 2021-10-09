Centier Bank donates 440 pounds of food to needy

Centier Bank recently donated 441 pounds of food and $1,700 to the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana to help feed the needy.
The Merrillville-based bank held a company-wide food drive during Hunger Action Month last month. The bank ended up donating the 10,200 meals to the food bank via donations of cash and food.
The hope was to help struggling people often forced to choose between food, childcare, healthcare, electricity and other bills.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic, over 60 million people across the country turned to their local food banks to get their families fed, which is a testament to how important local food banks are,” Centier Bank Hospitality Manager Bob Lueder said. “The Centier Bank family aims to continuously give back to our neighbors and improve the quality of life in our communities. I was so proud to see the amount of food we were able to accumulate in just a few weeks.”
Centier Bank's more than 900 employees often volunteer at the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana.
“We are all encouraged to volunteer in our communities and to give back as much as we can, those are the values that Centier Bank has been founded upon,” Lueder said.
Centier's food drive will help people in Lake and Porter counties. it's estimated about 25,000 people use the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana every month, said Amy Briseno, donor relations coordinator at the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana.
“Food insecurity in Northwest Indiana is a serious concern. One out of every six people don’t know where their next meal is coming from – within that, one out three children are considered food insecure and Indiana ranks 8th in the nation for senior hunger,” Briseno said. “This amount of food goes far for those who are struggling with food insecurity, and these gifts go directly to those who otherwise may not have groceries to feed themselves and their family.”
For more information, visit foodbanknwi.org or centier.com.
