Centier Bank donates to Griffith Police Department's K-9 Unit

Centier Bank recently donated $5,000 to help the Griffith Police Department buy K-9 Unit equipment.

Griffith launched its K-9 Unit in 2012 with public donations. It consists of dogs trained to help law enforcement, such as with searches, tracking, protection and criminal apprehension.

It helps not just Griffith police officers, but police and fire departments across Northwest Indiana and Northeastern Illinois.

The K-9 Unit relies on community donations, such as to buy the equipment used to train the dogs to defend police officers, detect drugs or track missing or wanted people, Griffith Police Department Officer Kevin Strbjak said.

All the police department provides is a pop door.

“Centier's support means a lot to the K-9 unit as well as the Griffith Police Department,” Strbjak said. “We are fortunate to have this partnership so we can protect and serve our community to the best of our ability.”

Centier Bank Griffith Bank Manager Debi Gifford said the donation was important because the K-9 Unit is heavily reliant on donations.

“The Griffith Police Department’s K-9 unit provides an invaluable service to many communities in the area, and we are proud to support their efforts,” she said.