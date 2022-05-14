 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Centier Bank donates to help kids with autism and developmental disabilities

Centier Bank donates to help kids with autism

Centier Bank donated to The Logan Center.

 Joseph S. Pete

Centier Bank recently contributed to a charity to help kids and adults with autism and developmental disabilities.

The Merrillville-based bank donated $5,000 to The Local Center in South Bend, which cares for children and adults with a wide variety of intellectual disabilities. It provides autism services, employment services, day programs and residential services.

Centier's contribution will help pay for the 17th annual Sonya Ansari Center for Autism Garden Party. The annual fundraiser will take place on July 15 at 51891 Meadow Ridge Court in Granger.

The Logan Center Chief Philanthropy Officer Adria Minniear said corporate backers like Centier were instrumental in staging one of its biggest fundraisers of the year.

“We’re thrilled to have corporate partners like Centier Bank,” she said. “They believe in the mission at Logan. Specifically, funds raised from the party will support families as they navigate resources and support for their child diagnosed with autism.”

Regional Sales Manager Amber Pulford said Centier Bank was aligned with The Logan Center as "as purpose-driven organizations dedicated to enriching lives." She also serves on the event's planning committee.

“We at Centier are proud to support abilities and specifically, the contributions of neurodivergent individuals,” Pulford said. “As a community bank and a community service center, we both aim to create communities in which kindness and dignity enrich the lives of everyone. We all look forward to the event being a huge success in helping the families who rely on The Logan Center.”

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

