Centier Bank launches free online course on personal savings

If you could use tips on how to squirrel away money for a rainy day, Centier Bank is offering a free online course on personal savings.
Merrillville-based Centier, the largest family-owned bank in Indiana, has rolled out the e-course on its website as part of its ongoing financial education series, "Centier To You." The class helps people reach both their short- and long-term savings goals.
It offers worksheets and tips, such as how to create savings action plans.
Lauren Zurbriggen, financial education and community outreach coordinator, said the economic turmoil wrought by the coronavirus pandemic demonstrated how vital it was to be prepared for any unforeseen financial struggles.
“Whether it’s to create an emergency fund, save up for a large purchase or to secure your financial future, establishing a habit of saving is crucial to your financial wellness,” Zurbriggen said. “This course is geared to help consumers understand the importance of saving, walk through setting S.M.A.R.T. goals and provide tips and strategies to help you find the money to save and make saving easy.”
Centier long has offered educational seminars to the public, previously at its corporate headquarters in Merrillville and local library branches. Last year, during the pandemic, it went online with "Centier To You."
The series of free e-courses cover subjects like credit, homebuying, identity theft and making a budget. It features helpful exercises and refers people to more resources they can seek out.
Founded in 1895 as the Bank of Whiting, Centier Bank is now the largest in market share in Northwest Indiana, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Named the No. 1 bank in Indiana by Forbes Magazine in 2019 and 2020, Centier, employs more than 900 people at 62 locations across the Hoosier State.
For more information, visit centier.com/centier-to-you-savings or centier.com.