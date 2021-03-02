Centier Bank launches free online course on personal savings

If you could use tips on how to squirrel away money for a rainy day, Centier Bank is offering a free online course on personal savings.

Merrillville-based Centier, the largest family-owned bank in Indiana, has rolled out the e-course on its website as part of its ongoing financial education series, "Centier To You." The class helps people reach both their short- and long-term savings goals.

It offers worksheets and tips, such as how to create savings action plans.

Lauren Zurbriggen, financial education and community outreach coordinator, said the economic turmoil wrought by the coronavirus pandemic demonstrated how vital it was to be prepared for any unforeseen financial struggles.

“Whether it’s to create an emergency fund, save up for a large purchase or to secure your financial future, establishing a habit of saving is crucial to your financial wellness,” Zurbriggen said. “This course is geared to help consumers understand the importance of saving, walk through setting S.M.A.R.T. goals and provide tips and strategies to help you find the money to save and make saving easy.”