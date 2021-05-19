Centier Bank makes donation to new Boys & Girls Club in Valparaiso

Centier Bank donated $75,000 to the construction of a new Boys & Girls Club in Valparaiso as part of the bank's "Whatever It Takes" campaign.

“Centier has been partnering with Boys & Girls Clubs in Lake and Porter County since 1988, not only providing support but also their time and expertise to our mission,” said Ryan Smiley, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northwest Indiana.

Currently located in the 122-year-old former Gardner School building, the Boys & Girls Club plans recently broke ground on a new $9 million facility that includes a rock climbing wall, digital music recording studio, STEM lab, community teen room, teaching kitchen, art room, exercise gaming technology and two full-size gym. The new building on an eight-acre site is expected to be finished next June.

Anthony Contrucci, senior vice president of community relations at Centier, said the family-owned bank has had a longtime partnership with the Boys & Girls Club.