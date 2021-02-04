Centier Bank makes record donation to United Way

Centier Bank made a record donation of $52,000 this year to United Way, including the Lake, Porter and LaPorte chapters.
The Merrillville-based bank, the largest privately owned bank in Indiana with more than 900 employees statewide, raised the money through its United Way Workplace Campaign. It has raised funds for years for United Way chapters across Indiana to help Hoosiers in need.
This year's employee donations, coupled with a corporate gift, amounted to Centier's highest contribution on record.
“Through volunteer engagement and workplace campaign giving, Centier’s generous associates are helping families thrive by providing basic needs, support and access to quality childcare and better paying jobs,” said Lisa Daugherty, the outgoing CEO and president of the Lake Area United Way — she is going on to become CEO of the Center of Workforce Innovations. “Knowing COVID amplified these needs, Centier employees stepped up and delivered their best campaign yet.”
Centier's donation will go to United Way chapters in counties where it operates bank branches, including Lake, Porter, LaPorte, St. Joseph, Elkhart, Marshall, Allen, Tippecanoe, Boone, Marion and Hamilton. The money is expected to support more than 100 local United Way programs serving more than 600,000 people across the Hoosier state.
Kim Olesker, CEO and president of the United Way of Porter County, said this donation came at a time of great need because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“What we know is that there is a greater amount of need, and those who are able to give will be helping to feed families or keep the lights on or keep them in their homes,” Olesker said. “United Way is grateful for this support and partnership with Centier.”
Centier normally hosts the Lake Area United Way’s Over the Edge rappelling fundraiser down its five-story bank tower in Merrillville, but COVID-19 led to the cancellation of this year's event. Employees still were enthusiastic to support the nonprofit organization, said Anthony Contrucci, vice president of business development.
“It’s our privilege as a community bank to bring our associates across the state together for the common goal of giving to those in need,” Contrucci said. “Centier aims to bring remarkable experiences through our Servant Heart Culture — and not just inside of our branches, but throughout our communities."
For more information, visit unitedway.org or centier.com.
