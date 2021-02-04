Centier Bank makes record donation to United Way

Centier Bank made a record donation of $52,000 this year to United Way, including the Lake, Porter and LaPorte chapters.

The Merrillville-based bank, the largest privately owned bank in Indiana with more than 900 employees statewide, raised the money through its United Way Workplace Campaign. It has raised funds for years for United Way chapters across Indiana to help Hoosiers in need.

This year's employee donations, coupled with a corporate gift, amounted to Centier's highest contribution on record.

“Through volunteer engagement and workplace campaign giving, Centier’s generous associates are helping families thrive by providing basic needs, support and access to quality childcare and better paying jobs,” said Lisa Daugherty, the outgoing CEO and president of the Lake Area United Way — she is going on to become CEO of the Center of Workforce Innovations. “Knowing COVID amplified these needs, Centier employees stepped up and delivered their best campaign yet.”

Centier's donation will go to United Way chapters in counties where it operates bank branches, including Lake, Porter, LaPorte, St. Joseph, Elkhart, Marshall, Allen, Tippecanoe, Boone, Marion and Hamilton. The money is expected to support more than 100 local United Way programs serving more than 600,000 people across the Hoosier state.