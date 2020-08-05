Centier Bank named top bank in Indiana by Forbes for second straight year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Centier Bank was named the best bank in Indiana by Forbes magazine for the second straight year.

“This recognition has once again reinforced our dedication to our clients as a true community bank,” Chairman and CEO Michael Schrage said. “We are continually recognized as a top bank for the high quality services we provide and for our personalized, relationship-style banking. We are proud to receive this accolade as a result.”

Forbes also named BMO Harris the fifth best bank in the state in its "Best Banks in Each State" report. The Chicago-based bank has branches in Hammond, East Chicago, Merrillville, Munster, Gary, Griffith, Crown Point, Schererville, Portage, Dyer, St. John, Chesterton and Valparaiso.

The business magazine teams up every year with market research firm Statista to survey more than 25,000 bank customers nationwide about their overall satisfaction. The survey also covers trust, branch services, digital services, financial advice, and terms and conditions.