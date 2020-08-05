You are the owner of this article.
Centier Bank named top bank in Indiana by Forbes for second straight year
Centier Bank named top bank in Indiana by Forbes for second straight year

Centier Bank was named the best bank in Indiana by Forbes magazine for the second straight year.

“This recognition has once again reinforced our dedication to our clients as a true community bank,” Chairman and CEO Michael Schrage said. “We are continually recognized as a top bank for the high quality services we provide and for our personalized, relationship-style banking. We are proud to receive this accolade as a result.”

Forbes also named BMO Harris the fifth best bank in the state in its "Best Banks in Each State" report. The Chicago-based bank has branches in Hammond, East Chicago, Merrillville, Munster, Gary, Griffith, Crown Point, Schererville, Portage, Dyer, St. John, Chesterton and Valparaiso.

The business magazine teams up every year with market research firm Statista to survey more than 25,000 bank customers nationwide about their overall satisfaction. The survey also covers trust, branch services, digital services, financial advice, and terms and conditions.

Forbes recognized 135 of the 5,117 banks in America. Five in Indiana made the list.

Centier ranked 10th nationally in customer satisfaction.

“As Indiana’s largest private, family-owned bank celebrating 125 years in business, it is wonderful to see Centier out-rank larger, well-known banks which operate across the country,” Schrage said. “We know that our dedication to growing and nurturing Indiana’s communities is what sets us apart."

The Merrillville-based bank, the largest privately owned financial institution in the state, has $4.8 billion in assets, 900 employees, and 64 branches across the state.

For more information, visit centier.com.

