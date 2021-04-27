Centier Bank names new assistant vice president and Hammond branch manager

Centier Bank named a new assistant vice president and a new manager of its downtown Hammond branch.
CEO and Chairman Michael E. Schrage appointed Anthony Jones to manage the downtown branch at 5433 Hohman Ave.
Jones, an East Chicago resident who graduated from the University of Hawaii, has worked in the banking industry for 15 years. He joined Centier in August.
“I am a very high-energy person, and I enjoy that Centier encourages welcoming and positive environments inside of its branches,” Jones said. “My clients can rely on receiving professional and pleasant banking experience at the branch.”
Regional Sales Manager at Centier Bank LaToya Goodwin said Jones would help develop the bank's business.
“Anthony approaches his management style like a coach leading a team,” Goodwin said. “His team will thrive under his leadership, and I am confident he will continue to thrive as well.”
Schrage also promoted Erika Rios to assistant vice president of the bank.
Currently Centier's East Chicago branch manager, Rios has worked for Centier since 2006 and in the banking sector for nearly 20 years.
“I am very grateful to work at Centier, where my passion for my team and my community is recognized and rewarded,” Rios said. “I aim to preserve Centier’s presence in the East Chicago community, and continue to build connections through Financial Literacy outreach initiatives and philanthropic partnerships.”
The Crown Point member, who is fluent in Spanish, serves on the Career Technical Education board and the Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce special events committee.
Rios embodies the bank's servant heart culture, Goodwin said.
“Erika is a passionate leader wherever she goes, and she works hard to enrich the lives of her clients and neighbors,” Goodwin said. “She is an inspiration, and I congratulate her on all of her hard work to get to where she is today."
For more information, visit centier.com.