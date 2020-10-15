Centier Bank names new assistant vice president, branch manager

Centier Bank has named a new assistant vice president and a new Merrillville Strack & Van Til branch manager.

Michael Schrage, CEO and chairman of the Merrillville-based bank, announced the promotion of Sabrina Kiser from Southlake branch manager to assistant vice president.

Kiser, an Indiana Wesleyan alumnus who lives in Crown Point, started at the Winfield branch in a part-time role in 2006. She went on to become operations manager, assistant branch manager and then branch manager at the Crown Point Strack & Van Til Branch. She has managed the Southlake Branch since last year.

“My goal is to continue to lead with a servant heart all while making a positive impact on my team and our clients,” Kiser said. “I love Centier Bank because we are all truly there for each other, and it feels like working with a family.”

Centier, the largest privately owned bank in the state, also appointed Anthony Jones branch manager of the Merrillville Strack and Van Til branch.

The East Chicago resident, who graduated from the University of Hawaii, joined Centier last August with 21 years of prior experience in consumer finance and banking management.