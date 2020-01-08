Centier Bank names new assistant vice president of credit administration

Centier Bank named a new assistant vice president of credit administration.
Michael E. Schrage, president and CEO of the Merrillville-based bank, appointed Paula Fender to the role. She will lead a team of commercial loan underwriters and be responsible for their training, development and guidance.
Fender also will review loans, evaluation loan decision recommendations and manage risk.
“I intend to continue learning and working closely with Centier’s management and associates to develop and promote our team to be the strongest credit professionals possible,” Fender said. “Our credit team at Centier Bank is exceptionally about assisting our communities and contributing to business growth throughout Indiana.”
In the new position, she also will be tasked with proposing solutions to loan structure and due diligence.
The Crown Point resident, who has degrees from Central Michigan University and Western Michigan University, joined Centier as a credit analyst in 2013, coming in with 21 years of experience in retail banking, consumer lending, commercial real estate and relationship management. She worked her way up to senior credit analyst and then credit team leader before being made an officer of the company in 2017.