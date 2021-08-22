Centier Bank names new chief digital officer

Centier Bank has named a new chief digital officer.
CEO and Chairman Michael Schrage appointed Dermot O’Doherty to serve as the bank’s senior vice president and chief digital officer.
The alumnus of Imperial College London and Capella University, who holds both an honors degree in physics and an MBA, worked in the fintech, tech and health care industries for years. O’Doherty joined Centier Bank in June.
“Centier has a sharp focus on transforming their digital platforms,” O’Doherty said. “Associates at every level are on board and are committed to helping the bank create new experiences in this digital age.”
Bank officials said the Colorado resident, who is active in his local church, Knights of Columbus chapter and community, has significant "experience transforming regional and global organizations with his vast knowledge of digital and data strategy."
“Dermot brings fresh ideas and plenty of experience,” Senior Partner Don Baker said. “Centier will benefit from his leadership in all areas, from customer experience to the technical side of digital banking, Dermot helps make Centier better.”
Founded in downtown Whiting 126 years ago, Centier Bank now has 900 employees at more than 60 branches across the state. It's the largest privately owned bank in the state of Indiana with more than $5.8 billion in assets and the largest bank in Northwest Indiana by market share, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.
Centier has been putting more focus on its digital offerings, including its gamified Billinero savings account app that has expanded its reach to customers outside Indiana by offering monthly and quarterly cash prizes to people saving money.
