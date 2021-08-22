Centier Bank names new chief digital officer

Centier Bank has named a new chief digital officer.

CEO and Chairman Michael Schrage appointed Dermot O’Doherty to serve as the bank’s senior vice president and chief digital officer.

The alumnus of Imperial College London and Capella University, who holds both an honors degree in physics and an MBA, worked in the fintech, tech and health care industries for years. O’Doherty joined Centier Bank in June.

“Centier has a sharp focus on transforming their digital platforms,” O’Doherty said. “Associates at every level are on board and are committed to helping the bank create new experiences in this digital age.”

Bank officials said the Colorado resident, who is active in his local church, Knights of Columbus chapter and community, has significant "experience transforming regional and global organizations with his vast knowledge of digital and data strategy."

“Dermot brings fresh ideas and plenty of experience,” Senior Partner Don Baker said. “Centier will benefit from his leadership in all areas, from customer experience to the technical side of digital banking, Dermot helps make Centier better.”