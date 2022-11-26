Centier Bank names new chief risk officer

Centier Bank has named a new chief risk officer.

President and CEO Michael E. Schrage announced Donald Rome will manage risk at the Merrillville-based bank that's the largest privately owned bank in Indiana.

Rome has 16 years of experience at other banks, a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Montana and a degree from Pacific Coast Banking School. He served as an executive and worked in several risk areas like financial, credit, strategic, regulatory and operational.

He will oversee the bank's regulatory risk, enterprise risk, model risk, compliance, corporate insurance and business resiliency.

“Operational risk remains elevated in the banking sector, and it’s important to have expert risk management in place to protect clients and prevent the bank from experiencing losses on loans and investments,” Rome said. “I am committed to Centier’s mission, purpose and vision so we can continue to serve our clients and communities for many years to come.”

Rome has served as a board member for the Risk Management Association and HeadStart, as treasurer for his church and as a youth soccer coach.