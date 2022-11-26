Centier Bank names new chief risk officer

Centier Bank has named a new chief risk officer.
President and CEO Michael E. Schrage announced Donald Rome will manage risk at the Merrillville-based bank that's the largest privately owned bank in Indiana.
Rome has 16 years of experience at other banks, a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Montana and a degree from Pacific Coast Banking School. He served as an executive and worked in several risk areas like financial, credit, strategic, regulatory and operational.
He will oversee the bank's regulatory risk, enterprise risk, model risk, compliance, corporate insurance and business resiliency.
“Operational risk remains elevated in the banking sector, and it’s important to have expert risk management in place to protect clients and prevent the bank from experiencing losses on loans and investments,” Rome said. “I am committed to Centier’s mission, purpose and vision so we can continue to serve our clients and communities for many years to come.”
Rome has served as a board member for the Risk Management Association and HeadStart, as treasurer for his church and as a youth soccer coach.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Dave's Hot Chicken, NetPar, Saturday Sangria, Smoothie King, Starbucks, Black Diamond Buy Sell and Trade and Original Steaks & Hoagies opening
Coming soon
Dave's Hot Chicken is bringing down-home Tennessee heat to Schererville.
The Nashville hot chicken joint is taking over the former The Port of Peri Peri Portuguese restaurant space at 69-A U.S. 41 in the Shops on Main. It specializes in the trendy Nashville-style hot chicken, which was purportedly invented by a womanizing restaurateur's girlfriend who cooked him super-spicy fried chicken as revenge for infidelity. But the restaurateur instead loved it and started serving it to the public.
Joseph S. Pete
Coming soon
Spiced with cayenne pepper, it's been a staple in Nashville for decades, but recently blew up in popularity around the country, showing up on menus at chic urban restaurants and even at KFC.
Dave's Hot Chicken serves spicy chicken tenders and spicy chicken sliders, which can be ordered at heat levels varying from no spice to reaper. They're available in combos with sides like fries, cheese fries, mac and cheese and kale slaw.
This version has a distinguished culinary pedigree. It was created by the friends Arman Oganesyan, Tommy Rubenyan, Gary Rubenyan and Dave Kopushyan, a chef trained at Thomas Keller’s French Laundry in California. They came up with a mix of spices for what they intended to be "the juiciest and most tender chicken imaginable," and then scratched together $900 to put up a stand in an East Hollywood parking lot.
Joseph S. Pete
Coming soon
Dave's Hot Chicken will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 10:30 a.m. to 12 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
For more information, call 219-319-5032 or visit
daveshotchicken.com.
Joseph S. Pete
Coming soon
It garnered buzz on Instagram, got a great review in Eater and soon drew lines down the street. They then opened a shop with murals from local street artists in a strip mall. People waited in line for an hour or more, and they decided to turn it into a chain.
Dave's Hot Chicken has since grown to more than 90 locations around the world, including many in the Los Angeles area. In Indiana, it has locations in the hip Broad Ripple and Mass Ave neighborhoods in Indianapolis. In the Chicago metro, it's also located in Chicago's Roscoe Village, Melrose Park and Naperville.
Joseph S. Pete
Coming soon
NetPar Golf is about to tee off again in Munster.
The indoor golf simulator, bar and grill opened at 1005 Millennium Drive in Crown Point last year. It allows people to play simulated versions of more than 125 renowned courses from around the world, including Pebble Beach, Spyglass Hill, Real Club Valderrama and St. Andrew, which were mapped out by drones and replicated virtually for NetPar.
The 40-seat eatery with the slogan "the golf season just got longer" has four TrackMan bays that can be rented out by golfers by the hour, big televisions for watching sports, a full bar and light bites like nachos. It's coming to Centennial Village in Munster.
Customers will be able to golf year-round on simulated versions of the same courses as the PGA, LPGA and European tours.
NetPar is now hiring for bartenders at the forthcoming Munster location. If interested in applying, email
caitlin@netpar.golf.
Joseph S. Pete
Under construction
Smoothie King will soon be serving up smoothies at a new location in Munster.
Developer Parth Patel is building a three-unit commercial building with a Smoothie King at 8130-8138 Calumet Ave., according to a building permit.
The suburban Dallas-based chain has multiple locations in Northwest Indiana, including in Merrillville, Schererville, St. John, Chesterton, Crown Point, Portage and LaPorte. It's tentatively slated to open Jan. 1.
Smoothie King has more than 1,300 locations, naming rights to the NBA stadium where the New Orleans Pelicans play and the slogan "Rule the Day." It sells a wide array of smoothies, including Gut Health Greek Yogurt Strawberry Blueberry, Slim-N-Trim Veggie, Metabolism Boost Mango Ginger, Keto Champ Berry
, Stretch & Flex Tart Cherry, Original High Protein Lemon, Vegan Coffee Mocha, Pure Recharge Mango Strawberry and Lean1 Chocolate.
As the names suggest, the smoothies are designed to help people meet certain health goals, such as managing weight or recovering after a workout.
Joseph S. Pete
Open
Saturday Sangria Bakery and Cafe just started serving up gluten-free baked goods in Winfield.
The new bakery opened in the former China Star space at 10719 Randolph St. in the Doubletree Plaza anchored by the Strack & Van Til supermarket, which was until recently a WiseWay.
Saturday Sangria offers desserts, sweets, pastries, sandwiches and coffee, as well as fresh produce and farm fresh eggs. It has dairy-free and vegan options. Baked goods include scones, cookies and cupcakes, including an Andes Mint Cupcake.
Saturday Sangria is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, call 219-921-5697 or find the business on Facebook.
Joseph S. Pete
Open
The new Starbucks is open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, call 708-858-4799.
Joseph S. Pete
Open
This fledgling little coffee shop you may have heard of called Starbucks is now caffeinating Lansing.
The nearly ubiquitous Seattle-based coffeehouse chain recently opened its newly built cafe at 18007 Torrence Ave. It has a drive-thru and is located on the right side of the road, catering to commuters heading up to work in Chicago.
The 2,200-square-foot Starbucks is located at the intersection of Torrence Avenue and Thornton-Lansing Road. Artlynn Photography and Rosemoor Funeral Home were razed to make way for the new coffeehouse, which also has 20 parking spaces, according to village records.
Joseph S. Pete
Opening soon
Black Diamond Buy Sell and Trade opens on Black Friday in Griffith.
It's the latest business venture of Kalen Martin, who owns four Black Diamond Smoke Shops in Griffith, Merrillville and Hobart.
"It sells new and used clothing, shoes like Jordans and Yeezys, sportswear, jerseys and jackets," he said. "There are a lot of places like it in Chicago, Houston, LA, Vegas and big cities. I want to bring that vibe to the Region."
It's located at 1045 E. Ridge Road in Griffith Plaza, next to one of his smoke shops. It's planning a raffle, sneaker giveaways and other festivities for the grand opening.
"It's like a Plato's Closet for shoes, vintage and designer clothes and sportswear," Martin said. "It's a safe place for kids to buy, sell or trade clothing, shoes or PlayStations. It's right by Calumet High School."
Joseph S. Pete
Opening on Black Friday
The store took over the 1,500-square-foot space previously occupied by Custom Kicks, which closed in July.
"I'm a local entrepreneur from Griffith and Calumet Township," Martin said. "I'm trying to bring something that's more in bigger cities here and bring together the community."
The store will also sell hats, sweatshirts and local clothing brands. It will stock 500 different shoes at any given time, including from leading brands like Nike and Adidas.
"We'll have a lot of sports brands like the Bulls and Blackhawks," he said. "We'll have streetwear brands like Essentials, Bakes and Supreme."
It will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, call 219-776-0332.
Joseph S. Pete
Open
Original Steaks & Hoagies just opened in Crown Point's booming Beacon Hill development, bringing a taste of old school South Philly to one of Northwest Indiana's most bustling commercial developments.
The East Coast-inspired Philly Cheesesteak chain opened at 134 E. 109th Ave. in Crown Point, where it's offering quick-serve lunch and dinner.
Founded in Ohio in 2010, the chain offers a number of options made with chopped ribeye steak, grilled chicken tenderloin or cauliflower. Customers can pick add-ons like fried onions, mushrooms, hot and sweet peppers and a choice of provolone or American cheese or Cheez Whiz.
Original Steaks & Hoagies is open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, visit
steaksandhoagies.com or call 219-213-2816.
If you would like your business to be included in a future column, email joseph.pete@nwi.com.
Joseph S. Pete
Crown Antique Mall to host Santa visit Saturday, other holiday events
Santa's making a wish, he's checking it twice and he's going to find out who's naughty or nice.
Those who aren't expecting a lump of coal in their stocking can make their way to the Crown Antique Mall in Crown Point this weekend.
The antique mall at 545 E 110th Ave. will host Santa Claus from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday as well as holiday events leading up to Christmas. Jolly Old Saint Nick will appear at a life-sized gingerbread house the antique mall built to put people in a festive holiday spirit.
"We want to give back to the community," owner Mark Kratkoczki said. "We're putting on special events to encourage people to shop small and save big. Especially with how the economy is doing right now, there's interest in repurposed and reused things."
The 20,600-square-foot store hosts 150 different vendors. They sell collectibles, vintage records, furniture, knickknacks, artisan pieces and a wide array of antiques.
"There's definitely something for all ages," Kratkoczki said.
Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.
Crown Antique Mall spent four days building the gingerbread house with an animated nutcracker, reindeer and other Christmas decorations. It's located in Building 2, which people can find by following the peppermint decals on the floor.
Santa will appear there Saturday and give out gifts to the kids. They can tell him what they want for Christmas this year and take photos if they bring their own cameras or camera phones. There will be refreshments, the Sandwich Bar food truck from Lowell and heated tents where people can dine outside.
"We just wanted to do something to outdo what we've done before," Kratkoczki said.
Next Saturday, the Crown Antique Mall also will host a holiday open house all day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will turn a Bulldog statue into Santa so kids can pose for photos with it.
"It's definitely something the kids are going to remember for a long time," he said. "It's a huge time for vendors right now, especially with how the economy has been slow. It's a prime season for retail."
