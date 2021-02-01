Centier Bank names new Merrillville branch manager

Centier Bank has named a new manager for its Merrillville branch.

Chairman and CEO Michael Schrage appointed Marcus Mayer to oversee the branch at 8310 Broadway.

Jennifer Doffin, a regional sales manager at Centier Bank, said Mayer contributes valuable experience to the Merrillville-based bank, the largest in Northwest Indiana by market share per the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

“Marcus brings years of experience along with his relationships within the Merrillville community, and he’s ready to partner with our clients to help them meet their financial goals,” Doffin said. “I’m thrilled to welcome him as a part of our team.”

Mayer, a Purdue University graduate, worked in management for a decade, previously serving as a branch manager for a financial institution, before joining Centier last year. He worked as a floating branch manager working with different branches, staff and clients around the Region.