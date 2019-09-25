Centier Bank names new senior vice president of facilities management

Dan Plank has been named the senior vice president of facilities management at Centier Bank.
Centier President and CEO Michael Schrage appointed the LaPorte resident to the new role.
Plank, who earned an associates degree in computer sciences from Ivy Tech Community College and a bachelor’s of science and master’s of business administration from Purdue University, previously served as executive director of facilities at two community hospitals for more than two decades.
In 2014, he was hired by Merillville-based Centier as director of facilities management.
“Over the last five years, Dan has demonstrated his leadership in facility management, as well as within his team,” Centier Bank Senior Partner Deborah Lumpkin said. “Dan’s achievements and accomplishments span far beyond these initiatives, he personifies the organization’s values and demonstrates his commitment to Centier, and its associates, in both his actions and words.”
Founded as the First Bank of Whiting in 1895, Centier is now the largest privately owned bank in Indiana and known for its "Not For Sale" pledge to remain independent in the face of widespread consolidation in the banking industry, both in Northwest Indiana and nationwide. The family-owned bank has 62 branches, employing more than 900 workers across Indiana and continues to add new branches, including a new location in Michigan City that opened earlier this year.
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. estimates that Centier is the largest bank by market share in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, with more than 20% of the market share in the Calumet Region.