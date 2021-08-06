 Skip to main content
Centier Bank names new senior vice president of human resources
 Joseph S. Pete

Centier Bank has named a new senior vice president of human resources.

Michael Schrage, the CEO and chairman of the Merrillville-based Bank, announced that Michelle Maravilla has been appointed senior vice president of human resources.

A Crown Point resident, she's worked for Centier for 15 years. She most recently served as the bank's human resources director, a role in which she was credited with providing strategic direction to Centier's company culture of servant heart leadership.

“I love my role at Centier, where I feel like I am making a genuine impact,” Maravilla said. “Centier does so many amazing things for not only the communities we serve, but also for our associates. There is a genuine family feeling throughout the bank, and I am so honored that I get to help directly build that.”

Chrisanne Christ, a senior partner at Centier, said Maravilla possesses a great level of energy and passion that she brings to the job.

Go on patrol with Aaron Crawford, a Cpl. with the Lowell Police Department, as he speaks about joining the force, DUI enforcement grants, and police Jiu-jitsu training.

“She has a genuine love for her work and our associates," Christ said. “When Michelle walks into a room you can feel her positive energy and drive. She gives her all in everything she does and takes a personal interest in the future of Centier.”

