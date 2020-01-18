Centier Bank names new supervisor of enterprise risk management

Merrillville-based Centier Bank President and CEO Michael E. Schrage promoted Nikolina Duhon to oversee the bank's risk management efforts.
Schrage named Duhon as supervisor of the bank's Enterprise Risk Management Department, which is responsible for anticipating and mitigating business risks.
The Munster resident provided assurance services to clients like hedge funds and broker-dealer organizations while serving as a senior accountant at a financial firm before joining Centier in 2017. Duhon, an Indiana University Kelley School of Business graduate and member of St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church in Merillville, most recently served as a financial analyst at the bank, which is the largest privately owned bank in the state of Indiana.
In her new role, she has been tasked with further developing the Enterprise Risk Management program at Centier.
“I enjoy communicating with individuals throughout Centier regarding both risk practices and emerging risks,” she said. “I appreciate working for an organization that has created a corporate culture that encourages professional growth and leadership.”
Dating back to its roots in Whiting in 1895, Centier employs more than 900 people at more than 60 branches across Indiana. Known for its "Not For Sale" pledge at a time when many community banks have been gobbled up by larger, often out-of-state financial institutions, Centier was named the No. 1 bank in Indiana by Forbes Magazine last year.